There is no doubt about the fact that we Indians love having mangoes. We all have our refrigerators filled with different varieties of it. Even if it costs a little higher than its normal price, we won't hesitate to buy it. But would you buy one kg of mangoes for INR 2.7 lakhs?! Yes, you read that right! Believe it or not, the world's most expensive mango, called Miyazaki mangoes, cost INR 2.7 lakhs per kg. Recently, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared about these mangoes on Twitter. Miyazaki is mainly farmed in Japan. The crop is quite uncommon in India; therefore, those who produce it must set up elaborate security measures like the one Mr. Goenka emphasised in his post. Harsh Goenka wrote, "The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki, is said to be the world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has hired three security guards and six dogs to secure the two trees." Check out his tweet here:





The Miyazaki Mangoes are marketed and sold under the name "Eggs of Sunshine" or "Taiyo-no-Tomago." The Miyazaki mango's skin is a flaming red colour rather than green or yellow, and resembles a gigantic dinosaur egg. Every mango must meet specific requirements, including weight, sugar content, colour, and shape. The Miyazaki mango is reportedly required to weigh at least 350g and have a sugar level of 15% or more. Isn't this amazing?!











Ever since the industrialist posted about these mangoes, many people have reacted to it. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Miyazaki Mangoes are also produced in Purnia district in Bihar. The costliest mango with delicious flavour."





"That's an interesting piece of news. I eagerly wait for the mango season each year."





"Mother nature gave such qualities to Miyazaki mango. And humans, too, regarded it as premium quality fruit. It is considered a luxury gift in Japan. It is mostly sold in auctions. Only those mangoes that passed the quality labels reach the auction."





"This is so expensive. Who can afford this?"





"I want to know how it tastes. Has anyone ever eaten these mangoes?"





What do you think about these expensive mangoes? Would you ever buy them? Let us know in the comments below!