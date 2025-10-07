Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known to be quite active on social media. He shares observations and videos about a wide range of topics beyond business. He is known to have a foodie side, which comes across from his many posts about dining out and indulging in delicious treats. Harsh Goenka recently took to Instagram to share another kind of foodie post, and it caught the attention of many. He revealed one of the delicacies he loves to eat when he is in London or Paris, and went on to provide a short recipe for it.





Harsh Goenka talked about enjoying a type of French fried potato creation called Pommes Soufflees when he travels abroad. He also compared this crispy delight to a famous Indian street-style snack. He wrote, "I often wonder why nobody makes them here. So reminiscent of our pani puris- they may lack the punch of our pani puris, but have such a sophisticated air about them!"

Harsh Goenka's Recipe For Pommes Soufflees - French Fried Potato Delicacy

Slice potatoes very thinly and dry the slices well. Fry them once in medium-hot oil (150 degrees C) till lightly set. After transferring them out of the oil, allow them to rest for a short while. Fry the slices again in hotter oil (190 degrees C ) until they puff up. Drain excess oil and add salt to the crispy treats. Serve immediately!

In the comments, an Instagram user mentioned filling these hollowed-out fried potatoes with Burgundy. Harsh Goenka found the idea interesting. One person said that they make this French delicacy at home, while another expressed an interest in trying it out.







Harsh Goenka's food-related updates often receive a lot of attention online. For instance, he once hinted at his love for desserts through a social media post that quickly went viral. Resharing a video showing a massive dessert being assembled in an unusually long sundae glass, he captioned it, "I was advised one dessert per week..." Foodies found this highly relatable and reacted accordingly. Read the full viral story here.