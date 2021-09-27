Ever wondered what would McDonald's call a Gujarati dhokla? Or a samosa? Well, industrialist Harsh Goenka has flared up our imagination in that direction. In a recent tweet, the RPG Group chairman took a fun dig at McDonald's trend of renaming Indian foods on their menu. In the tweet, Mr Goenka wrote a list of Gujarati food items. Then, he changed their names and added the "Mc" prefix to each one of the names. Here's what he wrote, "When McDonald's introduces local snacks in Gujarat: Jalebi = McSpiral; Fafda = McKrispy sticks; Patra = Mcleafy Patrels; Dhokla = McSpongy cake; Kachori = McSpicy rolls; Samosa = McVeggie Pyramid; Bhajiya = McFritters." He also added a photo of the Gujarati snacks.
(Also Read: Harsh Goenka's Tweet About His "Best Food Memories" Will Make You Nostalgic)
Here is Mr Goenka's tweet:
When McDonald's introduces local snacks in Gujarat:
Jalebi = McSpiral
Fafda = McKrispy sticks
Patra = Mcleafy Patrels
Dhokla = McSpongy cake
Kachori = McSpicy rolls
Samosa = McVeggie Pyramid
Bhajiya = McFritters pic.twitter.com/rRN250Bnua— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 26, 2021
The wordplay has not only stunned Twitter users but has also led them to device their own versions. One user renamed khakra as McSpicy crackers, thepla as McSpicy crepes and more.
Khakra = McSpicy crackers
Thepla = McSpicy crepes
Undhiyo = McSpicy vegetables
Mohanthal = McFudge— Arpana M (@m_arpana) September 26, 2021
Another replied to Mr Goenka's post, "Sir kachori can be McHollowPuffy Fry instead."
Sir Kachori can be McHollowPuffy Fry instead :-)— Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) September 26, 2021
What would McDonald's call a dabeli? A user got the answer. They called dabeli a McTangy Burger. They also renamed Muthiya as McSoft Nuggets and Ghugra as McCrispy Nuggets.
(Also Read:Industrialist Harsh Goenka Visits Restaurant After Three Months And Here's Why Twitterati Are Loving It)
Some more local Gujarati snacks menu by McDonald's
Dabeli =McTangy Burger.
Pudla = McSpicy Bread.
Muthiya=McSoft Nuggets.
Ghugra = McCrispy Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/5lSCSQ6W8u— Dinesh Joshi (@officeofdnj) September 26, 2021
Can you guess what McPoridge is? According to a user, that's the McDonald's version of basundi.
Basundi =Mcporidge— Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) September 26, 2021
Batata vada and mirchi bhaji also joined the game. McSpicy Balls and McChilly Tubes are their new names, according to a user.
Batata wada = McSpicy Balls
Mirchi Bhaji = McChilly Tubes— Bapuji (@Bapuji_0210) September 26, 2021
Mr Goenka's tweet received some funny yet thoughtful objections, too. For instance, a user did not like the name McVeggie Pyramid for samosa. Reason? Check it out here:
Samose ki filling ko veggie bolna samose ki nahi puri aloo jaat ki tauheen hai
It's McAloo pyramid!— Bored Tiger (@tiger_bored) September 26, 2021
Another noted that McDonald's does not change the names altogether but only adds the "Mc" prefix to the Indian food words. he wrote, "But if McAloo Tikki is the way they name, it will be simply like McDhokla, McFafda."
But if McAloo Tikki is the way they name, it will be simply like McDhokla, McFafda,...— B Rajeev???????? (@b_rajeev) September 26, 2021
A user went a few steps ahead and posted a platter of rasmalai, kachori and dhokla. However, they preferred calling them by the names devised by Mr Goenka. They captioned their photo, "We had McSpongy cake, McSpicyrolls and McRasmalai today."
We had
Mcspongy cake, Mcspicyrolls and MCrasmalai today ???????? pic.twitter.com/PCTvZsfWO1— Amit Shekhar (@indimasala) September 26, 2021
It seems Mr Goenka has started a fun game on the microblogging platform.