Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a relatable post on X (formerly Twitter) about sweet cravings and it has since gone viral. The post is simply captioned, "I was advised one dessert per week..." He reshared a video showing a massive dessert being assembled at an unidentified location. The indulgent treat is being put together in an unusually long sundae glass. First, around six scoops of ice cream are added to the large glass container. Then, cornflakes are layered on top of them. This is followed by 3-4 additional scoops of ice cream, whipped cream and a few pieces of cut fruit.





More scoops of ice cream in different flavours are layered on top. Some plain white cream is added from a piping bag. Cut bananas are also arranged near the rim. To fill up the remaining part of the glass, cornflakes and ice cream are added again. But the assembly doesn't stop there! The glass is brought down from the platform and placed on a lower surface - what seems to be the floor. One of the people preparing the dessert gently pierces three empty ice cream cones into the topmost layer. They also separately add a stack of three scoops in an edible ice cream wafer 'cup' in the centre. The other cones are then filled. The space between them is utilised for pieces of chocolate cake on sticks. These are topped with cream and cherries. And if you thought they stopped there, you'd be wrong. There are a few pieces of the dessert remaining.

Also Read: AI Video Of Mini Human Figures 'Making' Various Types Of Mithai Gets Over 16 Million Views





The cone is stacked with a lot of soft-serve ice cream from a machine and it is then placed in the centre of the scoop currently located in the middle of the sundae glass container. A stick is pierced through the centre of the ice cream. Different types of sweet treats - what looks to be a cheesecake, another type of cake, and a doughnut/beignet - are skewered with this stick. Finally, an upturned cone of ice cream is placed on top and a pretzel-like creation is gently pushed into it.

Harsh Goenka's post has received 210K views so far. X users had a lot to say about this enormous dessert as well as his caption. Read some of their comments below:

Also Read: Artist Creates Stunning Masterpieces Out Of Food, Amazes The Internet





Recently, Harsh Goenka also posted about what he associated with "happiness in Mumbai." In an X post, he talked about various iconic parts of life in this city. He mentioned some food-related aspects such as "the aroma of vada pav at a street-side stall," "the taste of bhelpuri at Chowpatty," the hustle of dabbawalas weaving through chaotic streets," and "the aroma of freshly roasted peanuts sold by vendors outside CST station," among others. Check out his full post here.