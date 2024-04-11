Director and producer Tahira Kashyap loves eating tasty foods, especially when she is travelling. During her recent trip to Lucknow, Tahira made sure to explore the delicious street food of the city. Along with the kebabs and biryanis, Lucknow is also famous for its chaat -- crispy tikkis, flavourful golgappas, tangy papdi chaats and more. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira posted a series of pictures and videos from her visit to Lucknow, mixing glimpses from an event and lots of food. The first video shows her eating some delicious golgappas and enjoying herself thoroughly. Take a look:

An Instagram user commented, "How can a person look so pretty and gorgeous while LITERALLY EATING A GOLGAPPA!" She also posted a picture in which she can be seen gasping at the variety of chaat dishes on her table --featuring what looks like dahi bhalle, papdi chaat and some more golgappas.

What's a food trail without enjoying some sweets? Tahira also posted a clip where she captured an array of Indian sweets on display at a sweet shop in Lucknow. Here is the full Instagram post:







Last month, Tahira went to her hometown Chandigarh and shared glimpses of her foodie moments from the city, with the first being, "This is Chandigarh, of course I am going to drown myself in food."







While Tahira loves eating out, she also ensures to balance her diet with healthy foods. Previously, she revealed her healthy morning drink which she calls the "immunity chai". It includes the goodness of tulsi leaves, lemongrass, chopped ginger and turmeric, lemon juice and honey. Read full story here.