Everybody loves pani puri! The crunchy outer shell, filled with sweet and tangy flavoured water makes it a delicious snack. While you would have enjoyed pani puri with the OG teekha pani (green, minty and spicy) and the OG meetha pani (red and sweet) all the time; the world of pani puri has evolved and grown, offering a diverse variety of flavoured waters to choose from. What's more, you can easily prepare these flavoured waters at home. So, grab your golgappas and get dunkin' and crunchin'!

Here are 5 new and refreshing pani puri water flavours:

1. Lemon Water

This water is suited for all the lemon-lovers who like their golgappas sour and spicy. To make this water, all you need to do is combine lemon juice in water, along with black pepper powder, red chilli powder, black salt and roasted cumin seeds powder. Mix well, chill and enjoy!

Also Read: Watch: Bride Sets Her Pani Puri Priorities Straight; Funny Viral Video Wins The Internet

2. Guava Water

If you are a guava fan, then you might end up loving this guava water more than the OG pani puri flavoured waters. To make this, combine guava juice with chaat masala, black pepper powder, black salt, and red chilli powder. You can dilute the juice by adding some chilled water. Mix well and serve!

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Garlic Water

If you cannot get enough of garlic, this pani puri water is for you. To make this flavoured water, add garlic, red chilli powder, black salt, cumin seeds and chaat masala into a grinder and blend until smooth. Add water to this paste and mix well. Enjoy!

4. Tamarind Water

While tamarind is added in both the OG teekha and meetha golgappe ka pani, the first one has flavours of mint while the second one is sweetened with lots of jaggery. This pani puri water focuses on the flavour of the tamarind. To make this flavoured water, first prepare a chutney by mixing and cooking together water, tamarind, jaggery, red chilli powder and jeera powder. Strain the chutney and once it cooks down, dilute it with chilled water.

Also Read: Now Make Pani Puri Weight Loss-Friendly With These Easy Tips

5. Hing Water

This flavoured water is high in hing or asafoetida, which has a strong and savory taste. In a mixing bowl, combine asafoetoda, black salt, chaat masala, and tamarind paste. Mix well and dilute with water. Refrigerate for some time. Serve and enjoy!

Pro tip: It is advised to strain all flavoured waters before serving for the best experience.