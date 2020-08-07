Heartfelt Tweet Asking Support For Oldest Indian Restaurant In East London Goes Viral

Halal Restaurant in East London is one of the oldest Indian restaurants in the area.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused extreme distress to the economy at large, but one sector that has been the most severely impacted has to be the restaurant sector. Fine dining remained closed for a large part of the year 2020 due to the health concerns, which is why even the most flourishing restaurants are now struggling with losses. Many restaurants have reopened with the pandemic past its peak, yet they are witnessing significantly reduced footfall. Halal Restaurant is one such example of a restaurant which is one of the oldest Indian restaurants in East London. They recently took to Twitter to write a heartfelt appeal for customers to support their business.





Hey twitter! Not one to do this, but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in East London and has been struggling with customers so please show some love! If you're in Aldgate come have a curry, I'm biased but it's the best! Below is my grandad in the 70s vs my dad now❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHFFFMiDBf



— Mehnaz ???? (@mehnazmeh) August 5, 2020

The plea was written by Twitter user @mehnazmeh whose father is the owner of Halal Restaurant in East London. She wrote about how the restaurant is one of the oldest in the Aldgate area and has been around since the year 1939, but is struggling with customers recently due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She invited Twitter users to come over and have a curry, which she claimed was the best. Along with this, she shared some history about the restaurant which was named after the owner's last name and not the fact that it serves Halal meat. The user shared a picture of her father at the restaurant today and grandfather at the same restaurant approximately fifty years ago.





The heartfelt appeal was posted on Twitter on 6th August, 2020 and it soon clocked in 28k likes and 12k comments on the micro-blogging platform. Users poured in their sympathies in the thread, wishing that business would speedily pick up and customers would throng the restaurant. Some other users shared anecdotes from their personal experiences with the Halal restaurant.





I live in Oman, can't do much, but yes I pray that your dad's restaurant sails through smoothly and lasts another 7 generations, Ameen!



Being badly hit by the pandemic myself, I can well imagine your situation..



— Naveeta Saif (@NaveetaSaif) August 6, 2020

Love this place, great food and friendly service. Please pass on my regards to your dad. I truly hope business picks up soon.



— Robert Wright (@RobertWright07) August 7, 2020

Have RTd. Must be tough in that area. I work(ed) in Aldgate and went in this week to pick up some personal stuff. In an office that usually has 600 + there were less than 20 in.



— David Bernie (@davidpbernie) August 6, 2020

As the son of an Indian restaurateur (1957 - 1990 due to his death) appreciate the hardships of the business. Wish your dad all the best and if in London any time soon will try to have a meal.



— Ellis Uddin (@ellis_uddin) August 6, 2020

Not in London currently but I've been craving a good Indian dinner for ages now! Will make sure to pop by whenever I am finally back. Best of luck!



— Mags. (@magsrants) August 6, 2020

We hope the regular patrons of the Halal restaurant come forward and support the restaurant's business in these testing times so that their earnest plea translates into concrete action. Here's wishing the restaurant all the very best for their future endeavours too!







