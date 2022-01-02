New Year is a time to celebrate, and these celebrations mean a lot of good food too. Across the world, people welcomed 2022 by savouring a variety of lip-smacking dishes. Our very own Indian celebrities, too, started off 2022 with some good food and their loved ones around. From Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, to Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, they all rang in the new year with a lot of food. These are all the New Year 2022 celebrations that you need to see!

Here Are 8 Celebrities Who Celebrated New Year 2022 With Good Food:

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's new year celebration included a home-cooked lavish meal by her mother Joyce. The actress relished some fluffy steamed idli that spoke volumes about her south Indian roots. Her new year menu also featured spicy chutney, vattayappam, and chicken ishtew. Thanking her mother, Malaika wrote, “New Year Brekkie… mommy is the best.” She also reposted a photo from her mother's Instagram post that showed the dished laid out on a table. Take a look:

2. Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is yet another person who loves homecooked food. She shared a photo of her comforting new year's meal. From the image, we could see that she had paratha. On her platter, we could also spot some egg bhurji. There were some sauteed mushrooms and a roasted tomato as well. Check it out:

3. Mira Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor welcomed the new year on a sweet note. Her Instagram Stories showed a delicious sweet delight drizzled with cream. One of them was decorated with cream topped with sliced sweet lemon segments while the other was covered with chocolate and garnished with strawberries. Mira posted images of her indulgence and wrote, “If this is 2022, I am in.” Take a look:

4. Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Looks like the Indian cricket team, which is touring South Africa, also rang in the new year with loads of food. India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed 2022 with a drool-worthy three-tier cake. Anushka shared a photo of the duo with the massive floral cake that was decorated with white chocolate icing and a topper that read ‘Happy New Year 2022'.

Virat's teammate and India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah also celebrated the new year with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. In a photo, the couple was seen posing next to the same delectable three-tier cake.

5. Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan also celebrated the new year in their own way, with Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu. Soha posted a slew of photos of their lavish dinner spread that had a number of food items. They relished some lip-smacking roasted meat with wine. The feast also included curries, bread, potatoes, and sausages. In one photo, we could see an assortment of sauteed broccoli and carrots with meat on Saif's platter. We could also spot what looked like potatoes cooked in gravy. See the pictures here:

6. Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty, too, didn't leave any stone unturned to mark the new year celebrations. She shared a video on Instagram Stories showing her delicious fare. Shilpa Shetty had the Italian delight Tiramisu along with a variety of other cakes. There was a chocolate cake decorated with dark chocolate and fresh strawberries. We could also see some cheesecakes in frame. A pull-me-up cake also made way to Shilpa's new year celebrations. Check it out:

7. Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha welcomed 2022 while watching a movie at home and relishing good food. From her Twitter post, we saw a platter with what looked like buns, and a bowl that had an assortment of vegetables, paneer cubes, and sliced avocados. Take a look:

8. Swara Bhasker

For chai lovers like Swara Bhasker, the new year was a great reason to relish the hot brew. Swara shared a photo of herself lounging on her balcony sipping a cup of tea. In the caption, she mentioned, “Pink socks, a hot cup of tea, ghar ki balcony and a splash of sunlight .. 2022 be kind!”

What did your New Year celebrations look like? Tell us in the comments below about the variety of treats you enjoyed.

Wishing Our Readers A Very Happy New Year 2022!