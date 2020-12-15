SEARCH
Swara Bhasker's Lavish Winter Lunch Spread Is Making Us So Hungry

Swara Bhasker shared a click of the ultimate winter lunch spread, prepared by her mother Ira Bhasker for a visiting friend.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 15, 2020 17:27 IST

Swara Bhasker's homemade lunch spread looked so delicious.

Winters are all about indulging oneself in the things we love to eat. With the festivals of Christmas and the New Year approaching fast, it is the best time to let our hair down and eat what we like. Whether it's a delicious Gajar ka Halwa or a comforting Palak Paneer - there's so much to choose from when it comes to bingeing in the winter season. And when the food is homemade, it tastes even better! Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share the click of a wonderful winter lunch spread prepared by her mother. Take a look:

Sharing the story posted by her friend and director, Faraz Arif Ansari, Swara Bhasker wrote, "Mommy made! Yummy." Ansari too thanked Ira Bhasker, Swara's mother for 'the yummiest homemade luncheon'. In the beautiful winter lunch spread, we could spot some satiating winter gravies such as Palak Paneer and Malai Kofta. There was also a meaty gravy as well as some Aloo Gobhi Masala as part of the homemade lunch. That's not all - the Bhaskers prepared some mint chutney as well as pickled onions to go with the wonderful meal.

Seeing all this food surely made us very hungry! Kudos to Swara Bhasker and her mother for whipping up such a sumptuous feast in the cold winter season. On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the Netflix comedy original 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag'. She will now be working with Faraz Arif Ansari in the love story 'Sheer Qorma', which depicts a same-sex relationship also starring Divya Dutta.

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

