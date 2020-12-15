Swara Bhasker's Lavish Winter Lunch Spread Is Making Us So Hungry

Swara Bhasker's homemade lunch spread looked so delicious.

Highlights Swara Bhasker enjoyed a lavish lunch spread at home

The food was prepared by her mother Ira Bhasker

Take a look at what they ate here

Winters are all about indulging oneself in the things we love to eat. With the festivals of Christmas and the New Year approaching fast, it is the best time to let our hair down and eat what we like. Whether it's a delicious Gajar ka Halwa or a comforting Palak Paneer - there's so much to choose from when it comes to bingeing in the winter season. And when the food is homemade, it tastes even better! Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share the click of a wonderful winter lunch spread prepared by her mother. Take a look:





(Also Read: Swara Bhasker Bakes Diabetic-Friendly Cake At Home For Her Own Birthday)





Promoted

Sharing the story posted by her friend and director, Faraz Arif Ansari, Swara Bhasker wrote, "Mommy made! Yummy." Ansari too thanked Ira Bhasker, Swara's mother for 'the yummiest homemade luncheon'. In the beautiful winter lunch spread, we could spot some satiating winter gravies such as Palak Paneer and Malai Kofta. There was also a meaty gravy as well as some Aloo Gobhi Masala as part of the homemade lunch. That's not all - the Bhaskers prepared some mint chutney as well as pickled onions to go with the wonderful meal.

Seeing all this food surely made us very hungry! Kudos to Swara Bhasker and her mother for whipping up such a sumptuous feast in the cold winter season. On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the Netflix comedy original 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag'. She will now be working with Faraz Arif Ansari in the love story 'Sheer Qorma', which depicts a same-sex relationship also starring Divya Dutta.







