India is celebrating Chaitra Navratri - one of the most auspicious festivals among the Hindus. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her avatars and devotees mark the occasion with much grandeur. Well, today is Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Maha Gauri. Apart from the regular puja, devotees prepare bhog on this day and offer to the Goddess. A quintessential Ashtami bhog thali includes halwa, puri and chana. Crispy puris, mixed with sweet halwa and spicy sookha chana, makes for a super delicious platter. And let's agree, we fall it every single time we eat. It seems to be no different for Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. She recently shared a glimpse of her special Ashtami prasad and wrote alongside, “Happy Ashtami.”





Photo Credit: Instagram/Kriti Sanon

It was not just Kriti Sanon, who gave us a glimpse of her Ashtami celebration. Kabir Singh-famed actor Nikita Dutta also gave us a sneak peek into her special Ashtami bhog. She dropped pictures where you could see her wearing gorgeous ethnic wear with a tika applied on her forehead. In the pictures, she was seen holding a plate of her Ashtami meal and said that it “keeps her motivated” during Navratri. We could see freshly fried fluffy puris along with chana. There was some halwa as well garnished with chunks of dry fruits. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy Ashtami! Here is some customary poori-chana-halwa. This meal is what keeps me motivated to fast for 7 days. Jai mata di!”





Here's some update from actor Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur as well. She shared a glimpse of their Ashtami indulgence on Instagram Stories. Various delectable food items are arranged on the dining table. We could spot puris, and a huge bowl of chana. There were some dal and rice as well. "Happy Ashtami everyone," Sheetal captioned the picture.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Sheetal Thakur

How is the celebration going at your place? Share it with us in the comments below.