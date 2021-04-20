We just love how bright and cheerful festivals are. While the surge in Covid cases has been a concern across India, the ongoing festivals are keeping us positive and optimistic. We are all set to celebrate Ram Navami just in a day (April 21, 2021). This day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama. It also culminates the nine-day fasting period of the Chaitra Navratri. Besides offering prayers to the ninth Avatar of Goddess Durga (Devi Siddhidatri), devotees organise recitals (Akhand Paath) of Ramacharitamanas at home, followed by aarti and kanjak pujan.

Alongside all these rituals, devotees prepare bhog for their deity and also to offer to the kanjaks (young girls). The bhog spread for the kanjaks include fruits, gifts, ladoos and much more. But what remain common every year are the classic halwa, poori and chane. This combination has always been a show-stealer during the festivities.

However, having Kanjak Pujan on a large scale is a distant dream for us in this current situation. Instead, we will prepare bhog at home and celebrate the day with family and close ones.

If you too are planning to prepare bhog for Ram Navami at home, we have got the classic sooji halwa, poori and sookhe kale chane recipes for you. Let's take a look.

Ram Navami Special: How To Make Sooji (Semolina) Halwa:

Sooji halwa holds a significant position in almost every celebration around the year. Roasted sooji, prepared in oodles of ghee, sugar, milk and dry fruits - this dish melts in mouth in no time. Moreover, it is one of the simplest and quickest desserts one can think of. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Ram Navami Special: How To Make Sookhe Kale Chane:

Let's admit, the combination of sweet halwa and spicy kale chane adds a burst of flavours to our palate. For making this quick Prasad, we need to soak and pressure-cook the kala chana and saute it in a pool of spices. Yes, it is as simple as it sounds. Click here for the recipe.

Ram Navami Special: How To Make Poori To Pair With Halwa And Chane:

All you need to do is knead dough with wheat flour, sooji, oil, salt and water and cut small roundels out of it. Then flatten the roundels using rolling pin and deep fry. And voila! Click here for the recipe.

Some people prefer using kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) instead of wheat flour to prepare the poori for Prasad. We found that recipe too. Click here for kuttu ki poori recipe.

Happy Ram Navami 2021, everyone!