In the age of social media, we can't help but take pictures of almost everything! We wish to capture each and every moment of our life, no matter how big or small. As foodies, we all have created the habit of clicking pictures of every meal we eat at a restaurant or cafe. But sometimes, our food looks so tempting that we end up taking a bite even before we clicked the picture. We lose the patience to capture how beautiful the dish is and succumb to our cravings. Well, this is something Kriti Sanon can relate to as well!





Kriti Sanon is on a trip to Dubai to promote the release of her new movie Bhediya. In the horror comedy, she is playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. While her promotions schedule is keeping her busy, she didn't forget to take a dessert break. Take a look:







Kriti Sanon indulged in tres leches along with pistachio cappuccino. Kriti Sanon was so excited to see her dessert that she couldn't control herself and decided to take a bite before capturing the dessert for the 'gram'. She gave a glimpse of her half-eaten tres leches and wrote "couldn't stop for a picture - had to take a bite before!"





For the unversed, tres leches is a traditional Latin American cake that has become all the rage over the past year! Tres leches translate to three cakes as it is a combination of sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk and whole milk.





If you have been following Kriti Sanon on Instagram, then you'd know that the actress is quite the foodie! With over 51.5 million followers on Instagram, Kriti Sanon keeps her fans and follower updated about all her foodie adventures. Before this, she shared another relatable foodie moment post-Diwali where she was "pretending to be healthy with all the mithai."





What do you think of Kriti Sanon's dessert break in Dubai? Do tell us in the comments section below.