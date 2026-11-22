For most people, a fizzy drink is an uncomplicated pleasure. Crack open a can, hear the fizz sound and take that first sip. Well, for Bhavya Vij, the experience often came with an unpleasant after-effect. The 24-year-old New Delhi native loved carbonated drinks but found that they regularly left him dealing with digestive discomfort. Instead of giving up on soda altogether, he began wondering if there could be a version that delivered the same fizzy experience without the same compromise.





So much so that Vij left a job in Vancouver and returned to India to explore the world of fizz. That question took him from a finance job in Vancouver back to India, and into the world of food and beverages. Vij, who studied economics at Simon Fraser University in Canada and later worked at Vancouver-based wealth management firm Nicola Wealth, left his finance career to build what he felt was missing from the soda aisle, reported Startup Pedia.





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In March 2025, he returned to India and started working on Relow, a probiotic soda brand based in Gurugram. What began as a personal food dilemma would take nearly a year of experimentation before the drink was ready for consumers.

A soda that took almost a year to get right





Creating a fizzy drink that tasted good was only the beginning. Vij had to figure out how to make the formulation work without compromising the experience people expect from soda. Working with a flavour laboratory, he reportedly went through 12 to 14 versions of each flavour and tested them on groups of 60 to 100 people.





There were plenty of problems along the way. Stevia, which he chose as the sweetener, left an aftertaste that needed work. The probiotic had to remain stable inside a carbonated drink. Even the lemon and orange flavours needed several rounds of tweaking. Regulatory approval also took time, pushing the launch further.





The result finally arrived in February 2026, when Relow launched with three flavours: lemon, mango and orange. Each 250 ml can contains approximately 10 calories, no added sugar and no caffeine. The drink uses stevia rather than artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose and contains the probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis. It costs Rs 120 per can.

As per Relow, it crossed 600 customers in its first four months and generated more than Rs 4 lakh in revenue. The brand sells through its own website as well as platforms including Amazon, JioMart and Swiggy Instamart.





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What makes Vij's story interesting isn't simply that he quit a job abroad to start a beverage brand. It's how an everyday food habit became the starting point for experimentation. He wasn't trying to eliminate soda from his life. He wanted to rethink it.