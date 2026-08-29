It's never really a bad idea to start something new, no matter what stage of life you're in. You never know where a small idea, backed by good intentions, hard work and a whole lot of heart, might take you. Who knows? We've heard so many stories of people starting with very little and slowly turning their ideas into something much bigger. And this is exactly why stories like these are so inspiring. They remind us that there's no fixed age, time or formula for dreaming big and starting somewhere.





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This journey of a woman from Patna is a good example of it. At 65, she decided to start selling simple, home-cooked meals for just Rs 20. At an age when many might feel they've already done enough in life, she chose to start something of her own. Her food soon found plenty of takers, and as more and more people began ordering from her, the small tiffin service gradually grew into something much bigger, a food business worth around Rs 2.5 crore.

An Instagram page, Startup Universe, shared a post featuring details from her life and business journey.

According to The Times of India, Devni Devi won the hearts of people with her simple, home-cooked meals and went on to make it big in the food business.





The caption of the Instagram post read, “At 65, she began selling simple home-cooked meals for just Rs 20 in Patna. What started as a small tiffin service slowly became a trusted name among students, workers and families looking for affordable food.”





She would prepare fresh meals with care, focusing on taste, quality and fair prices. Some of her relatives also criticised her, but despite all the obstacles and little support from home, she kept working hard. “As more customers discovered her food, the business expanded beyond tiffin boxes. She later added catering services and opened a restaurant to serve more people. Her small idea eventually grew into a food business worth around Rs 2.5 crore. Her story proves that age is never a barrier to starting something new.”





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With courage, patience and daily effort, even a Rs 20 meal can become the beginning of a successful business and inspire many people.