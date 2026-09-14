Boba tea may have a new rival, and this one comes in a very different form. Guilinggao, a dark herbal jelly with a slightly bitter and sweet taste, is becoming a popular choice in drinks and desserts. It is usually served as a jelly topping, much like the chewy additions found in bubble tea.





Now, a video showing guilinggao shaped like tiny turtles has added a new twist to the trend. The unusual shape has surprised many and sparked mixed reactions on social media. But guilinggao is not a new food. It has been around for hundreds of years and has a connection with Traditional Chinese Medicine.





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The viral video shows turtle-shaped jelly being served in different desserts. While some found it attractive and tasty, others were uncomfortable because the jelly looks very much like a real turtle and wondered if an actual turtle was used to make it.





Interestingly, traditional guilinggao was made using crushed shells of golden coin turtles. These turtles are now considered critically endangered.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “It's super cute, but I'd like it if they were smaller like the bubbles.”





Another shared, “Those looked realistic; my jaw dropped.”





“This type of jelly is traditionally made with the bottom shell of a real turtle; however, most modern alternatives nowadays are vegan,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “No, this is low-key making me uncomfortable, and I'm not even vegan.”





Another mentioned, “It's so cute. I could never eat this guilinggao tho. It's too cute (and accurate). Maybe if it looked less lifelike.”





One more added, “Glad they are not putting real ones.”





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Guilinggao is more than a simple dessert and has a history that goes back to the Qing Dynasty in China. In the past, it was seen as a medicinal drink made with rare herbs and other ingredients that help the body stay balanced.





It was also known as a cooling food, often eaten during hot weather or after heavy or spicy meals. As time passed, people began adding sweetness to the mixture, which helped guilinggao move from a traditional remedy to a dessert enjoyed by many people.