There is something about food that instantly connects you to a place. Whether it is sipping filter coffee in a small South Indian cafe, trying momos at a hill station stall, or whipping up your own version of dal in a mountain Airbnb - food quietly becomes the centre of every trip. For many Indians, travel is not just about sightseeing anymore; it is about tasting, cooking and recreating memories on a plate.





A new Taste of Home study by Booking.com reveals that food is no longer just a travel companion, it is now the main reason people pack their bags. From choosing where to stay to what to carry along, Indian travellers are letting their stomachs lead the way.





Food First, Everything Else Later

According to the report, 88% of Indian travellers say food shapes their choice of destination, while 82% admit to picking a place solely to visit a particular restaurant or food spot.





Eating out remains a favourite part of the experience – 59% of travellers regularly dine at local restaurants abroad, but what is interesting is how many also want to get into the kitchen themselves. Around 36% book holiday homes so they can cook their own meals while still enjoying local flavours.





The freedom to cook, experiment and share meals is turning holiday homes into the preferred choice for India's growing tribe of food lovers. These stays offer privacy, a kitchen to play in, and the chance to connect with local culture through what is on the plate.

Food As A Travel Language

For many travellers, cooking is not a chore – it is a way to explore. The study found that 97% of Indian foodies change their cooking and eating habits when travelling. They shop at local markets (84%), try new recipes (38%) and experiment with regional dishes (37%).





The Four Big Food Trends On The Move

Booking.com's research identifies four key trends that are shaping this new wave of culinary tourism.

1. The New Head Chef

Gone are the days when only moms ran the holiday kitchen. Now, it is the younger generations calling the shots behind the stove. Millennials (26%) and Gen Z (22%) are most likely to cook their own meals during trips, often mixing old family favourites with new-age recipes found online.





Interestingly, Gen X (48%) and millennials (42%) still hold onto nostalgic dishes, reminding everyone that comfort food never goes out of style. And it is not just about feeding yourself — 28% of Indians cook to host others during their stays, a number that jumps to 30% among Gen Z travellers.

2. Holiday Kitchen Personalities

Every traveller has a unique kitchen vibe, and the study neatly sums it up into four personalities:

The Traditionalist (43%) – sticks to family recipes and home flavours.

– sticks to family recipes and home flavours. The Experimenter (38%) – enjoys trying out new ingredients and cooking styles.

– enjoys trying out new ingredients and cooking styles. The Minimalist (42%) – keeps it simple with quick, easy meals.

– keeps it simple with quick, easy meals. The Socialite (32%) – loves communal cooking and hosting others.

3. The Rise Of “Trolley Tourism”

Ever enjoyed browsing supermarket aisles in a new country? That is now a full-fledged travel trend. Trolley tourism, as the report calls it, is all about exploring local food markets, stores and culinary festivals as part of the trip itself.





In India, 84% of travellers say they love visiting local markets – and the number goes up to 87% among frequent holiday-home bookers.





4. The Portable Pantry

Packing for a trip now looks a bit like prepping for a mini kitchen relocation. The study found that 95% of Indian travellers bring food or cooking items when they travel.





The list includes everything from dry fruits (41%), pickles (37%), spices (36%), and instant noodles (36%) to chutneys (30%). And it is not just about ingredients – favourite utensils make the cut too. Travellers carry electric kettles (31%), knives and peelers (30%), pressure cookers (25%) and even portable grill pans (22%).





In the end, this shift says something beautiful about how Indians travel now. It is no longer just about escaping routine but about taking a piece of home along – through recipes, ingredients and the joy of cooking.



