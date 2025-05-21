Travelling abroad is a thrilling adventure, but does the excitement apply to everyone? Not quite. While you might be excited about exploring new destinations, some people struggle to find food that fits their diet. If you're a vegetarian, you know the drill. Let's face it, most countries cater mainly to non-vegetarians, making it tough for vegetarians to find the right food and stay healthy. This can lead to neglecting nutritional needs, which ultimately affects overall health. But here's the good news: with a few smart tweaks, you can prioritise your health too. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a game-changing nutrition guide for vegetarian travellers on Instagram. Curious about what's inside? Read on!

Here Are 4 Diet Tips For Vegetarians Travelling Abroad:

1. Prioritise Protein At Every Meal

Getting enough protein daily can be a real challenge for vegetarians. When travelling, it's easy to overexert and feel drained. But if you prioritise protein at every meal, you'll be saying goodbye to lethargy! For breakfast, Lovneet suggests eating Greek yoghurt. When it comes to lunch and dinner, you can count on veg protein powerhouses like lentils, tofu, paneer and tempeh. For snacking, you can indulge in foods like roasted chana, amaranth chikki, and mixed nuts.

2. Keep Fibre In Check

Not just protein, but it's essential to keep your fibre intake in check too. Eating a high-fibre meal ensures you stay for longer durations, thus preventing binge eating at odd hours. Wondering what all you can eat? Batra suggests consuming lightly cooked veggies at lunch and dinner. She also urges consumption of 2 seasonal fruits before noon, chia seeds at dinner and psyllium husk before bed.

3. Go Easy On Alcohol

Another crucial thing to keep in mind while travelling is to be mindful of your alcohol intake. Let's face it, indulging can be tempting, but self-control is key to staying healthy. It's all about making informed choices and being smart about your drinking decisions. According to the nutritionist, it's best to steer clear of mixing your drinks with juices, as this can significantly boost the calorie count. Remember, you should limit yourself to just one drink a day.

4. Hydrate Smartly

Hydration is important for maintaining various bodily functions. If you don't hydrate well, you can experience symptoms like dry mouth and fatigue. To avoid these while travelling, ensure you drink enough water throughout the day. Carrying a refillable bottle with you is a great way to constantly remind yourself to stay hydrated. Batra also recommends sipping coconut or lemon water for natural electrolytes.

Now that you know about these nutrition tips, we hope you'll keep them in mind on your next trip abroad. Stay fit, healthy and happy!