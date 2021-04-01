Almost every one of us is a chocolate lover, and so is Sara Ali Khan. Seeing how hard she works out to keep fit makes it a little difficult to believe it but Sara knows her way to sneak in chocolates inside her meals and continue following a healthy diet. Now, if you are wondering how we know that Sara is a fan of chocolate, it is all thanks to her regular Instagram posts and stories. Her latest story being of a delicious breakfast meal with a generous amount of chocolate in it!

Chocolate-flavoured breakfast! Can you imagine Sara Ali Khan indulging in such a guilt-ridden meal? But if you look closely at her post, you'll see how she cleverly mixed it up with nutrient-rich oats and seeds to make a healthy meal. Sara posted a picture of the oatmeal/ oats smoothie bowl on her Instagram story and wrote "Check it oat".

Take a look -

The dish looks like overnight-soaked oatmeal splayed with lots of energy-giving seeds and, of course, lots of chocolate shavings. What a combination!

Sara loves her chocolate-based desserts and chocolate flavours in her meals and here's how we found out.

Just recently, Sara posted a picture of another chocolate-filled breakfast - chocolate smoothie. Not just for breakfast, Sara can have chocolate any time of the day. There was one time she admitted to having wiped out an entire plate of a large chocolate dessert. Another time, she was seen digging into some chocolate chip cookies along with an ice-cream topped with choco chips.

Being a die-hard chocolate fan ourselves, we can't really blame Sara Ali Khan for gorging on it, can we?