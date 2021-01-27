SEARCH
  • News
  • Sara Ali Khan Continues To Gorge On Some Delicious Foods Even After Maldives Vacation  

Sara Ali Khan Continues To Gorge On Some Delicious Foods Even After Maldives Vacation  

Post vacation, one would expect Sara to take a break from all the indulgent foods, but no, she is still on a foodie spree. In fact, she is being treated to some gorgeous 'welcome back' treats.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 27, 2021 17:48 IST

Reddit
Sara Ali Khan Continues To Gorge On Some Delicious Foods Even After Maldives Vacation  

Sara Ali Khan is still on a food spree.

Highlights
  • Sara Ali Khan was recently vacationing in Maldives.
  • Post vacation, she is still posting pics of indugent foods on Instagram.
  • See the pictures of the different treats Sara is indugling in.

Looks like Sara Ali Khan just won't stop making us jealous. Pictures of her recent Maldives vacation made us go green with envy. Sara was seen holidaying with mother Amrita Arora and brother Ibrahim. She kept on giving us a sneak-peek into her vacation through the many pictures she posted on social media. Except for the beautiful beaches, what really made us drool were the pictures of some scrumptious beach-side and pool-side meals that the actor indulged in. And now, after returning from her fun vacation, she is still gorging on some delicious foods and we just can't stop slurping.

Sara Ali Khan shared some lovely pictures of her food from the Maldives. One of the meals comprised truffle cheese fries, crab steak served with a side of greens, cherry tomatoes and a lemon wedge. For dessert, there was a Belgian chocolate cake topped with berries. In another post, her poolside floating breakfast tray had freshly cut papaya and melons, along with pumpkin seeds, croissants, cereal bowl, fresh fruit juice and coconut water.

Post vacation, one would expect Sara to take a break from all the indulgent foods, but no, she is still on a foodie spree. In fact, she is being treated to some gorgeous 'welcome back' treats.

A cafein Mumbai sent Sara some drool-worthy chocolate chip cookies along with an ice-cream topped with choco chips.

Take a look -

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Holiday Feast In Maldives Featured Fries, Crabs And What Not)

ptk37npo

Sara also satiated her craving for Italian food with a thin crust pizza loaded with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, olives and oodles of cheese.

Here's the picture -
qadr1on8
 
Full marks to Sara for balancing out with a healthy smoothie bowl after all that guilt-ridden food. Look at this colourful bowl of muesli, seeds, strawberries, banana and pomegranate.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Loves Her Cappuccino And Cookie, Here's Proof)

Comments

m5hhnq7o


About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan FoodSara Ali Khan Vacation Pics
Viral: Grilled Cheese Sandwich Made With Doughnuts At Disney World! Would You Try It?
Viral: Grilled Cheese Sandwich Made With Doughnuts At Disney World! Would You Try It?
Watch: YouTuber Eats Ice Cream Sundae Worth $100,000 In Viral Video
Watch: YouTuber Eats Ice Cream Sundae Worth $100,000 In Viral Video

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 