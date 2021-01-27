Sara Ali Khan Continues To Gorge On Some Delicious Foods Even After Maldives Vacation  

Sara Ali Khan is still on a food spree.

Highlights Sara Ali Khan was recently vacationing in Maldives.

Post vacation, she is still posting pics of indugent foods on Instagram.

See the pictures of the different treats Sara is indugling in.

Looks like Sara Ali Khan just won't stop making us jealous. Pictures of her recent Maldives vacation made us go green with envy. Sara was seen holidaying with mother Amrita Arora and brother Ibrahim. She kept on giving us a sneak-peek into her vacation through the many pictures she posted on social media. Except for the beautiful beaches, what really made us drool were the pictures of some scrumptious beach-side and pool-side meals that the actor indulged in. And now, after returning from her fun vacation, she is still gorging on some delicious foods and we just can't stop slurping.



Sara Ali Khan shared some lovely pictures of her food from the Maldives. One of the meals comprised truffle cheese fries, crab steak served with a side of greens, cherry tomatoes and a lemon wedge. For dessert, there was a Belgian chocolate cake topped with berries. In another post, her poolside floating breakfast tray had freshly cut papaya and melons, along with pumpkin seeds, croissants, cereal bowl, fresh fruit juice and coconut water.



Post vacation, one would expect Sara to take a break from all the indulgent foods, but no, she is still on a foodie spree. In fact, she is being treated to some gorgeous 'welcome back' treats.



A cafein Mumbai sent Sara some drool-worthy chocolate chip cookies along with an ice-cream topped with choco chips.



Take a look -

Promoted

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Holiday Feast In Maldives Featured Fries, Crabs And What Not)









Sara also satiated her craving for Italian food with a thin crust pizza loaded with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, olives and oodles of cheese.



Here's the picture - Sara also satiated her craving for Italian food with a thin crust pizza loaded with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, olives and oodles of cheese.Here's the picture -

Full marks to Sara for balancing out with a healthy smoothie bowl after all that guilt-ridden food. Look at this colourful bowl of muesli, seeds, strawberries, banana and pomegranate. Full marks to Sara for balancing out with a healthy smoothie bowl after all that guilt-ridden food. Look at this colourful bowl of muesli, seeds, strawberries, banana and pomegranate.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Loves Her Cappuccino And Cookie, Here's Proof)



