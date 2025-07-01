Boiled eggs are a breakfast staple. Be it a soft, melt-in-the-mouth egg or a hard-boiled one, they go effortlessly with toasted breads, salads, or sometimes with just a sprinkle of salt and pepper. But when you are served boiled eggs at a restaurant, your first thought probably is, “Am I going to make a mess?” Well, you are not alone. The shell is indeed one of the biggest challenges to deal with before you relish the eggs. Often, they refuse to peel smoothly, leaving the bits and pieces stuck to the white inside. If this is stopping you from having boiled eggs in public, then television actress and presenter Caterina Valentino has a solution for you.





Also Read: Why Internet Can't Stop Laughing At This Etiquette Coach's Pear-Eating Lesson





She posted a video on Instagram demonstrating the correct etiquette for eating a boiled egg at a restaurant. The clip begins with Caterina trying to remove the shell in the typical way — hitting it on the table and peeling it off. Next, she places the boiled egg in an egg cup and scrapes the top part with a knife. Both methods are wrong.

Also Read: British Etiquette Coach Shows How To Eat Rice With Fork And Knife, Internet In Disbelief





According to Caterina Valentino, the right way is to “place the egg's most pointed end in the cup, (and) crack the shell with a knife in a horizontal movement, all the way around the egg.” Next, scoop a bite of egg from the shell with a small spoon, dip into the seasonings and enjoy!

The internet shared their two cents on the matter.





“Is it possible to go to a fancy restaurant and order a boiled egg?” asked a user jokingly.





“What kind of VPI are you if waiters don't even care to serve you at least peeled eggs?” questioned another sarcastically.





One person noted that “eating shrimp or eggs in a restaurant” was an “extreme sport”.





“Excellent!! Now I want in VIP of Ramen soup!” shared a foodie.





This individual said, “No way I'm going to waste protein. I'll crack it open and eat with my hands!”





Also Read: British Coach Shows How Not To Eat Peas, Internet Responds





Someone else called the method “a waste of time.”