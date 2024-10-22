Saffron, also known as kesar, is one of the most cherished spices in our pantry. Known for its vibrant orange colour and delightful aroma, its usage is mostly reserved for festivals or special occasions. Saffron is quite an expensive spice, so whenever we use it, we make sure to get the most flavour out of it, using it to its maximum potential. As Diwali is right around the corner, we are sure you're planning to make exquisite dishes and desserts such as biryani, ladoos, barfis, and more. And all of these have saffron as a key ingredient. If you struggle to get that distinct kesar flavour or colour, we've got you a viral hack that will be a lifesaver this festive season.

The video of this easy hack was shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram page. In the video, she reveals that if you use saffron in this way, you will get a bright orange colour and an amazing aroma. Neha also shares that she learnt this hack from chef Vikas Khanna during her time on MasterChef Australia. For the hack, start by placing saffron strands between a tissue paper or foil. Fold it nicely, forming a square shape. Roast it on a low flame for about a minute, ensuring to roast both sides. Now, put the saffron strands in a mortar and pestle and crush them nicely. If you are using them for sweets, then add some milk and mix well.

Internet users found this hack to be quite useful. One person wrote, "Thank you for another amazing masterpiece." Another added, "Ekdum sahi time par sahi pro tip share kiya hai (You have shared a pro tip at the right time)." A third user shared, "I already know this and it works amazingly well." "This tip is actually such an amazing one, it gives actual results! Had always felt kesar never lends its colour but this trick worked," added a fourth person, while a fifth mentioned, "I use saffron this way...the colour comes so nicely, if you put only strands directly, it gets wasted." "Thank you for the idea," added another.

The internet is filled with a variety of such useful food hacks. Earlier, we came across a hack that shows how to prevent oil splatter while making a tadka. The video shows a woman sprinkling salt after heating ghee or oil in the pan. Adding salt helps absorb excess moisture, thus preventing oil splatter and protecting your hands. Read more about it here.





What do you think about this viral saffron hack? Would you try it out? Tell us in the comments below!