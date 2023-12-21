Kitchen appliances have made our lives simpler than ever before. Nowadays, there are different kinds of appliances in the market, each serving a different purpose. Among them all, a hand mixer is one that we find in almost every kitchen. It helps whip our baking and cooking favourites with ease and bring them to the right consistency. However, the only downside to using it is that you have to hold it for a long time. This can put a strain on your neck, arms, and even your back. Of course, you can buy a stand mixer for this purpose. But let's be honest, they are quite expensive and also quite big in size, not making them a practical option for everyone. Now, what if we tell you that you can use a hand mixer just like a stand mixer? Yes, it's possible. A viral hack shows how you can use a hand mixer without holding it with a simple trick.

Also Read: How To Reheat Donuts Perfectly? Baker Tests Viral Hack, See What Happens

The video of this genius hack was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on her official Instagram handle. In the clip, she can be seen demonstrating how to use a kitchen hand mixer without the hassle of holding it. Curious to know how this is possible? Well, all you have to do is put an iron baking rack over the bowl you're planning to use. Now, insert both the whiskers of the hand mixer in the centre, and then attach its body from the top. Just switch it on, and you'll see that the hand mixer stays in place, just like a standing mixer. This way, you won't have to hold it for a long time and cause pain in your arms. "I had my doubts before trying this out, but this hack has officially changed my life," she wrote in the caption of the post. She also credited Instagram page @rachel_loaf for the hack inspiration. Watch the full video here:

The hack clearly struck a chord with social media users. People were quite impressed by how incredibly easy it is. One person wrote, "I also saw it, and I was wondering if it works. So glad it does! I'm going to employ this technique." Another user said, "Amazing hack! Thanks for sharing." A third person inquired, "Great, but I had one query. Won't movement be restricted, as using a hand blender, we have to go on moving it around the vessel?" "I'm going to try this jugaad too," wrote another user. A fifth person wrote, "I can't thank you enough; what an excellent idea."

Also Read: Viral Hack To Cut Pineapple Gets More Than 20 Million Views - Watch Video

This is not the only kitchen hack we have come across in the recent past. A few months ago, a hack for how to store leftover cake in the fridge went viral. In the video, we can see a half-eaten cake attached to a cardboard tray as it normally is. The person then removes the lid of a Tupperware box and transfers the cake from the tray to the lid of the box. Once done, she placed the glass box on top of the lid and got it into place. Read more about it here.

What do you think about this viral kitchen hack? Tell us in the comments below!