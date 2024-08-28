There are few things as satisfying as hearing the crackling sound of tadka being poured into your food. This tempering of ghee or butter with spices transforms a meal from ordinary to extraordinary. Without it, something feels lacking, doesn't it? While the recipe for tadka is not difficult, the main issue is that the oil can splatter while making it, which can easily burn your hand and leave stubborn oil stains in your kitchen. And we're sure you wouldn't want that. If you're hesitant about making tadka, we've got a viral hack that will help you make it like a pro, just like your mother. This tip will also be a lifesaver for all you amateur cooks out there.

The video of this now-viral hack was shared by MasterChef Prachi Agarkar on her Instagram page. In the video, she explains how to make tadka without any oil splatter and mess. Wondering how you can do so? Well, the magic ingredient is salt! All you need to do is sprinkle some after heating the ghee or oil in the pan. Then, add all the other tadka ingredients as you normally would. She explains that salt helps absorb excess moisture, thus preventing oil splatter and protecting your hand from burns.

Also Read: Fed Up With Flour Mess While Sifting? Here's A Viral Hack To Help You

You can watch the full video below:

The internet found this hack to be quite useful and left tons of reactions in the comments section. One person wrote, "This reminds me of my childhood days - an amazing hack." Another commented, "Oooh! This is nice. I had no clue that just adding a little salt could do the trick. It's quite painful as well, especially when you are shooting and holding the camera. It splatters right onto your hands." A third user shared, "Haha! Happens to me all the time. Thanks for sharing this. No more looking like a soldier with a shield while cooking now."

Also Read: No More Wasting Burnt Bread! Watch This Viral Hack To Make It Fresh Again

"Thank you so much, Prachi! It's an amazing hack. I'll give this a try soon," added another. A fifth user commented, "This reminds me of my friend; she used to always run away!" "That was me when I first started cooking. I wish I had known this trick then!" commented a sixth person. "Super! Thank you for this hack! Will definitely keep it in mind!" added another.

What are your thoughts on this viral hack? Would you give it a try? Tell us in the comments section below!