The French croissant has caught the fancy of many foodies on the internet. This humble, flaky pastry has become extremely popular in the recent past. It is not just extremely delicious but also worthy of the 'gram. We often catch glimpses of our favourite Bollywood celebrities dunking light and fluffy croissants into their hot coffees. But have you ever wondered how exactly the word 'croissant' is pronounced? Should the pastry be given a French twist or should it rather be 'desi-fied' in the way that it is spoken? Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently shared a hilarious post about this same dilemma. Take a look:

"Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains... And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language... So why not," wrote Anand Mahindra in the caption of the post. In the click he shared, we could see a post about different ways that the word 'croissant' is pronounced. While some called it 'Kwa-son', others pronounced it as 'Cruss-ant'. However, Indians were clear about the pronunciation and had a simple word for it - 'Crocin'. "Pronunciations made simple in India. Mera bharat mahan (my India is great)," read the post.





The hilarious post by Anand Mahindra garnered 4.3k likes and several hundred comments and reactions. "This one is too hilarious! Trust us Indians," laughed one user while another said, "Crocin it is!" "Next time you find yourself at a boulangerie, order a croissant with confidence in your linguistic ability and respect for the culture that enables you to enjoy all that flaky goodness," wrote another user in the comments.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the post by Anand Mahindra about croissant's pronunciation? Tell us in the comments.