Diet plays an important role in helping you reach your weight loss goals. The first thing you need to do is reduce or cut down your intake of processed and calorie-dense foods that are high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. Once you start eating clean and healthy, you will experience multiple positive changes in your health and fitness. However, to achieve noteworthy changes, especially in your weight, it is also important to not overeat healthy, home-cooked meals. Eating excess of rotis, rice or fried foods cooked at home may lead to weight gain. So, what do we do? In a recent Instagram video, Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explained the right way to plate your meal to lose weight.





"A balanced plate means a healthier you! The majority of the problems and overeating stop when you learn how to eat mindfully by including all kinds of macro and micronutrients in one plate," the nutritionist says, adding, "Most people struggle to lose weight or have obesity and diseases because they do not know how to mindfully find a balance of food on their plate."

How To Plate Your Meals For Weight Loss:

The first thing you need to do is divide your plate into four equal parts that will help you balance your macronutrients. You can do this with the help of chopsticks or butter knives. Now let's understand the four elements needed to plate your meals for weight loss and good health:

1. Start With Salad

Fill the first half with raw veggies or salad. This will help you have a better blood sugar.

2. Dal Or Gravy Rich In Protein

The second order of eating and the space to be filled is with protein. So that's a source of dal, lentil, paneer sabzi or any protein source that you like.

3. Raita Or Curd

The third space is to be filled with a source of probiotics or prebiotics. You can go with Greek yoghurt, raita or plain curd. This will help boost your digestion.

4. Roti For Carbohydrates

Finally, fill the last space with a source of carbohydrates. The nutritionist chooses a multigrain roti. If you eat your meal like this, then you still have control over your carbohydrates and you do not overdo that.







"This way, you are getting your macros and probiotics and also you have control over your calorie count. All this will help in managing your weight better," the nutritionist explains.





Try this healthy plating technique for your next meal and see if it helps you manage portion control, eat more mindfully and lose weight in a healthy and nourishing manner. Along with following a proper diet, working out will also boost your weight loss and strengthen your body.