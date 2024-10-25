Top fast-food chains across the US have pulled fresh onions from their menus. This comes days after a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to the vegetable at McDonald's restaurants killed one and led to at least 49 people falling ill. On Thursday, Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, announced that it would be removing fresh onions from its offerings. A spokesperson noted that approximately 5 per cent of Burger King locations had already taken this precautionary measure. “We've been told by corporate to not use any onions going forward for the foreseeable future,” Maria Gonzales, an on-duty manager at a Burger King in the US state of Colorado told Reuters.

Yum Brands, which oversees KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, also said it was removing onions “out of an abundance of caution.” About 5 per cent of Burger King's outlets receive supplies from Taylor Farms, but a spokesperson indicated that the chain has not yet been contacted by health authorities regarding any illnesses.

Also Read: Live Cockroaches, Expired Ingredients: Popular Restaurants In Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad Fail Food Safety Test

The US Department of Agriculture and the CDC identified fresh onions as the likely source of the outbreak, while the Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate all potential sources without confirming the exact cause.

Also Read:Swiggy Introduces New 'Seal' Badge To Identify Restaurants Following Food Hygiene And Quality Standards

McDonald's has verified that Taylor Farms supplied the sliced onions that have been removed from its menu. The company has recalled multiple batches of yellow onions sourced from a facility in Colorado, according to a recall notice issued by US Foods, one of the largest food service distributors in the United States.

There are also concerns regarding whether McDonald's beef patties might also be impacted, though E. coli can be eliminated in beef through proper cooking. The McDonald's Quarter Pounder, typically served with raw, slivered onions, has been pulled from around 20 per cent of its US restaurants, particularly in states like Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming.