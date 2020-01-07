Hypertension: Berry Juice May Regulate High Blood Pressure; Says Study

Berry juice may be a great addition to your high blood pressure diet.

Hypertension is one of the lifestyle diseases that the current generation is grappling with. It is a condition when blood pressure levels shoots up abnormally. Hypertension can have negative consequences on our health, heart issues being one of the most common ones. Improving lifestyle, most importantly diet, can play a big role in managing the condition. There are foods around us in scores that can help us manage hypertension. A new experimental study discovered that long-term consumption of berry juice may help in lowering blood pressure for patients suffering from hypertension. The study also claims that berry juice may also help improve functioning of the blood vessels.





The berries family has a long list of fruits under it, many of which we consume regularly. The research found out that some of these fruits were especially good for tackling high blood pressure as they are rich in a compound called polyphenol. Many previous studies have suggested that foods containing polyphenol are helpful in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.





Berries like lingonberry, bilberry, cranberry, and blackcurrant are good sources of the substance - polyphenol - and therefore, may help in reducing the level of increased blood pressure.





(Also Read: Top 10 Natural Foods to Control High Blood Pressure)





Berry juice contains polyphenol that may help in lowering high blood pressure.

The researchers fed diluted lingonberry juice to study participants suffering from hypertension. The team found out that lingonberry juice significantly helped in lowering the high blood pressure of the patients. The researchers also noticed that juices having more polyphenol content helped improve the blood vessel functions.





Lead researcher Kivimaki said, "These experimental findings need evidence from comparative clinical studies on healthy individuals with slightly elevated blood pressure who, at this point, have been given nutritional and lifestyle guidance instead of drug therapy. Lingonberry juice is no substitute for medication, but it is a good dietary supplement."









