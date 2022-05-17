World Hypertension Day 2022: Hypertension is a disease characterised by high blood pressure persistently being recorded in the range of 140/90 or more. This is a major of concern as it can lead to other severe diseases like heart attack, stroke or kidney failure. Sadly, hypertension goes undiagnosed until the problem becomes acute - thus, it is also termed as a 'silent killer'. High stress and an unhealthy lifestyle may be some of the reasons for high blood pressure. World Hypertension Day is observed every year on the 17th of May to bring awareness and attention to this silent epidemic. According to the WHO, hypertension is a major cause of premature death and nearly 1.13 billion people across the world are currently experiencing or living with high blood pressure.

World Hypertension Day 2022: How To Manage High Blood Pressure?

If you have a family history of high blood pressure, it is always a good idea to consult a qualified medical practitioner to get your blood pressure regularly checked and take appropriate medication or lifestyle changes, if necessary. There are certain ways of managing and reducing the risk of high blood pressure by making changes to your diet and daily routine. Reducing alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco use, exercising daily, practicing meditation and making changes to your diet can go a long way in managing high blood pressure.

Experts recommend reducing salt consumption and following a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables and less saturated and trans fats. There are certain foods that may help in tackling high blood pressure and preventing it from escalating further. It is generally suggested to consume good quantities of Potassium to help reduce elevated blood pressure.





World Hypertension Day 2022: Regulate high blood pressure with the right kind of diet.

Here Are 5 Foods That May Help Regulate High Blood Pressure:

1. Banana

Banana is an excellent source of Potassium. You can find 358mg of the mineral in a 100gram serving of Banana as per the USDA. This may help significantly lower your blood pressure. Enjoy the fruit raw, or else make a shake or smoothie with it!

2. Guava

Guava makes for a great addition to the daily diet if you are suffering from elevated blood pressure levels. This fruit helps regulate blood pressure and balance out the water and electrolytes in the body.

3. Tomato

Studies have shown that the consumption of tomatoes can have an immensely positive impact on your blood pressure. You can enjoy it raw, or relish it in the form of a healthy juice.





World Hypertension Day 2022: Enjoy the goodness of tomato in the form of a juice.

4. Cucumber

The excellent water and potassium content of cucumber make it a must-have for hypertension patients. Cucumber is also a diuretic that maintains the fluid balance in the body.

5. Garlic

Known as a 'miracle food', garlic is one of the most essential ones for those tackling high blood pressure. The compounds in garlic help naturally reduce blood pressure. Consume it raw or in powder form for best results.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.