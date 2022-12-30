Losing those extra kilos is no easy job for us. It needs time, dedication, workout and a proper diet plan. But it seems to be the exact opposite for popular Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. Known for his acting skills and lean physique, Vicky recently stated that he has a very 'beautiful problem'. Can you guess what it is? Let us spill it for you. The problem that Vicky Kaushal was referring to was that he doesn't gain weight easily. In fact, Vicky said that he needs to make extra efforts to put on some weight. The 'Govinda Naam Mera' actor, along with co-star Kiara Advani, was recently on a quiz show hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. While speaking about food and weight gain, Vicky mentioned about his 'beautiful problem' and how it is advantageous for a 'Punjabi' like him.





Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Treats Himself To A Classic Sweet, Can You Guess





Vicky Kaushal revealed, "Sir, mujhe na ek bohut khoobsurat problem hai. Mera wazan hi nahi badhta (I have a beautiful problem sir. I do not gain weight." While the statement left both Amitabh Bachchan and Kiara Advani surprised, the 'Uri' actor continued, "Main burger pizzze kha ke wazan ghata sakta hun (I can lose weight whule eating burgers and pizzas)."

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Is An Ardent Coffee-Lover And We Have Got Proof





It doesn't end here. The 34-year-old actor went on to say that he needs to go the extra mile to gain weight. When Amitabh Bachchan asked, "What do you do to gain weight?", the former replied, "Phir sir bohot boring sa khana khana padhta hai. Jaese ki sab kuch grilled khana hai (Then I have to eat something very boring, like grilled food)."





Did the news take you by surprise too? Well, we totally feel you and wish we too had the 'beautiful problem' like Vicky Kaushal!





Meanwhile, if you are a fan of the 'Raazi' star and love scrolling through his Insta-feed, then you surely know Vicky is a hard-core foodie. He loves desi food and keeps sharing glimpses of the same on the photo-sharing app. Be it a wholesome plate of homemade paratha and makhhan for breakfast, or some crunchy juicy jalebi and samosa for midnight snacking, Vicky never leaves a chance to devour the delicacies.





Here are a few glimpses of Vicky Kaushal's food indulgences:



















































