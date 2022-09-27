It's evident that Kiara Advani follows a healthy diet plan and exercises regularly to remain fit. And, much like most of us, she also has her cheat days. The actress often gives us food goals by sharing glimpses of her indulgences on social media. And, Kiara has done it again. This tine, she relished everyone's favourite - pizza. Yes, she shared a picture of her yummy treat on Instagram Stories. It's a drool-worthy pizza topped with vegetables and lots of cheese. Without saying much, she just added a sticker that read, “Slurp.” However, we could also see a glass of a drink alongside. It looked like a customised embellished glass with the letter ‘K' written on it.





Take a look:

Now that you've started missing a pizza, it's time to treat yourself. How about rustling up a mouth-watering pizza at home? We have curated a list of five pizza recipes below. Check them out.





1)Margherita pizza





When we think of a pizza, this is the first thing that comes to mind. Interestingly, this delicious pizza was named after the Queen of Naples, Margherita. A classic Margherita pizza with mozzarella cheese and basil leaves is sure to satiate your hunger pangs.





2) Vegetarian pizza





If you are a vegetarian, this is the perfect pizza you'll like to have. This carries the goodness of onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, which also give it a healthy twist. So, without much ado, make this and chomp away!





3) Tandoori chicken pizza





Well, you can trust this recipe whenever you are craving a good pizza. Also, if your friends come over at home, you can prepare this appetising chicken pizza for them. And we bet, they'll like it.





4) Kebab and paneer pizza





This could be an interesting take on pizza. Do try this out if you are bored with the regular pizzas. This one showcases a perfect fusion of Mughlai and Italian cuisines.





5) Whole grain pizza





This is for all those who are searching for healthy pizza options. Here, the base is made with whole grains instead of all-purpose flour. Of course, you can jazz it up further with a lot of tomato sauce on top, vegetables and cheese.





So, are you going to try your hand at these recipes at home?