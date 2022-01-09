Adding dollops of butter to food not only makes it inviting, but also enhances the taste. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a foodie at heart, the feeling of indulging in something that's slathered with butter is unparalleled. Looks like Parineeti Chopra, too, endorses this view, as is evident from her Instagram Stories. The actress shared a photo of what looks like a savoury pancake, served with red chutney on the side. However, what caught our attention was the amount of butter on the pancake. Parineeti captioned the post, “I will not be butter shamed”, and we couldn't agree more.





Take a look:





Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Learns How To Eat Sugarcane, Sweet Video Will Make Your Day

Looks like Parineeti Chopra loves butter right from her childhood days! A few months ago, on the occasion of Janmashtami, Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra shared a throwback photo of the actress where she was seen enjoying some sweet treat. What caught our eye was the caption, which read, “My very own makhan chor”. Check the photo here.

Parineeti Chopra is a foodie at heart. She carries along with her, the love for food, wherever she goes. A few days ago, she celebrated the new year while holidaying in Prague, Czech Republic. She shared photos of her food diaries from Prague, where we could spot delicious coffee with whipped cream and another hot brew with foam on top. There was also a multi-tier gingerbread house. Take a look at it here.





How can we forget Parineeti Chopra's food indulgences from her trip to the Maldives! Her lavish breakfast surely had us drooling. An omelette, waffles, croissants, fresh orange juice, coffee, chia seed pudding, muffins, salami, and fresh fruit were all a part of her amazing breakfast tray. Her parents' breakfast tray had sunny-side-up eggs, muesli parfaits, and slices of sourdough bread. To see how her breakfast looked, click here.





It would be wrong to not mention Parineeti Chopra's love for all things desi while talking about her food adventures. Once, she enjoyed a desi meal that looked delicious. It included dal, chicken, and chutneys. There was a bowl of lemons and onion salad as well. Read more about it here.





We like how Parineeti Chopra savours different kinds of food and shares candid posts on the same for her followers.