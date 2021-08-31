Parineeti Chopra is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. We have seen her sharing almost every slice of life with her 33.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app. From her photo shoots to exotic vacations and more - she shares it all and keeps things candid. Amidst her variety of posts, we came across a story that made us go aww in no time. It was a picture of her as a child, enjoying a bowlful of sweet treat (possibly makhan misri). And we must say, Parineeti seemed one happy child!





On the occasion of Janmashtami (on August 30, 2021), Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra shared a throwback picture of the 32-year-old actor where she was seen enjoying some sweet treat, spreading it all over her face, hands and the dress. What added on to the vibe of the picture is baby Parineeti's cute and innocent smile and twinkling eyes. "My very own Makhan chor," wrote Reena Chopra alongside.





The 'Saina' actor re-shared the picture and wrote, "My mother exposing me in public". Much adorable, isn't it? Check out the Insta story here:





Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Likes 'Pineapple On Pizza' And She Doesn't Mind Being Judged

That's not all. As mentioned earlier, Parineeti loves sharing a variety of content throughout the day. If you follow her, you will find the star putting up random, real-time stories to keep it natural, candid and relatable for her followers. Her recent string of Insta stories is a proof of that.





Just after reliving the childhood with the 'makhanchor' story, we could see her balancing it out with some real-time updates about her life. She shared image of a healthy juice, which she swears by for healthy skin.





Her friend and actor Tarika Singh shared a story where we could see her pouring juice in a glass and mentioning, "Parineeti Chopra made me do it." Sharing the same, Parineeti wrote, "I just ordered mine! Glad I could inspire. Amazing skin here we come!" Take a look.





Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Shares Her 'Green Juice' Recipe; And We Can't Wait To Try

Now, this has surely left us wondering, what this skin-healthy juice is made of! Meanwhile, you let us know, how you liked these random, candid posts by Parineeti.