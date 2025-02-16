When it comes to pregnancy cravings, the food scene can get pretty chaotic. While some crave sweets, others prefer savoury treats. And sometimes, an instant urge for a specific food kicks in. Oh, and let us not forget those midnight hunger pangs. Celebrities are no different. Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her second child with husband Michael Dolan, recently shared a post about her pregnancy cravings. On Saturday, the actress posted an image on her Instagram Stories featuring a packet of Kurkure. And what did she pair it with? Tums Antacid Chewy Delights. The time on her post read 12:43 AM. The text attached to the post read, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant." This was also how she announced her second pregnancy to her social media fans.





Also Read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's "V-Day Love Dump" Was A Delicious Affair. See Pics

Time and again, many celebrities have shared their pregnancy cravings. Last June, before welcoming her daughter Matara, Masaba Gupta got real about her cravings during an Ask Me Anything session. When a fan asked, “How's pregnancy craving going?”, she spilled the beans.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman Swears By A Simple Diet - Here's A Peek Into Her Daily Menu





The fashion designer revealed that she was mostly craving healthy food like saag and fruits. But, of course, Masaba also had her cheat days. Sometimes, she just could not resist crispy pakodis (fritters). In a video, she was seen enjoying a wholesome meal of rice, daal, achaar, aloo bhindi and palak. With a smile, Masaba said, “It (pregnancy craving) is going very well, I have to say. I am craving a lot of nutritious food like saag and like fruits and stuff like that. But occasionally I am also craving pakodi (fritters).” Click here for the full story.





Before Masaba, Hailey Bieber also gave a peek into her pregnancy cravings, and let us just say, it was pretty unique. In May last year, Hailey shared a snap of a very unusual food combo – egg salad on top of a pickle, drizzled with hot sauce. She was holding the half-sliced pickle in the picture. The side note read, “Currently my biggest craving…egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce and no, you are not allowed to judge!!”





And yes, Hailey and Justin Bieber later welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

What was your biggest pregnancy craving? Share it with us in the comments section below.