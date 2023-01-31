We live in a digitalised world where everything is available in just a few clicks. Today, we perform almost every task digitally. Post pandemic, we have realised the convenience even more. The hospitality sector has also taken up the trend quite fast - food apps being the perfect instance of the same. We reply on these apps on a regular basis to get our favourite dishes. Taking a step forward (towards digitalisation), India gets its first smart food court in Pune. As per reports on multiple media outlets, the smart food court has opened its doors in Law College Road, Erandwane in Pune. The place will host more than 15 popular brands across food categories. "Spread across 3,000 sq. ft. the court offers a digital customer experience," the reports read.





Food Brands Available At India's First Smart Food Court:

The reports further state that the place will host various popular food brands that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner as well. The brands include Oven Story Pizza, Faasos, Wendy's, Mad Over Donut, Behrouz Biryani, Slay Coffee, SMOOR Chocolates and Firangi Bake to name a few.

How Does The Smart Food Court Work?

In the smart food court, a customer will be allowed to place orders from their favourite food brands through kiosks and iPads or by scanning QR codes, available on the table. Once prepared, the order will be notified to customers through the digital screens in store or through a WhatsApp message. The customer can then choose to dine-in or take-away the order.





A statement by food company who opened this explains that the they took the initiative to re-imagine the conventional process of food court service.









