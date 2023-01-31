When we talk about drive-thru restaurants, KFC, McDonald's and Starbucks come to mind. The drive-thru concept of international restaurant brands is quite popular in India, but it seems to be going the other way around in foreign lands. A popular Indian street food restaurant chain has opened a first-of-its-kind drive-thru outlet in the UK. This just reiterates how Indian food is gaining popularity overseas. Indian street food already finds immense love in our country; it's exciting to see it getting as much appreciation in other countries, that too by people of different palates. Nothing surprising here though, our street food is so delicious that no one can stay immune to its charm.





The restaurant that has opened the drive-thru outlet is Chaiiwala. The famous eatery originally started operations in Delhi back in the 1920s and later opened outlets in the UK serving Indian street foods and beverages. With its new drive-thru restaurant on Manchester Road in Bolton, it is sure to bring more fame to Indian cuisine.





The best part about Chaiiwala is its tempting menu. Aloo tikki burger, butter chicken roll, aloo paratha, Mumbai mac 'n' cheese, pani puri - all our favourite desi foods are available here. Even the beverage menu is quite interesting, with kadak chai, nimbu pani, garam chocolate and pink chai and more such drinks on offer. And just like we would expect, all the items are quite affordable.





Chaiiwala already has more than 70 restaurants all over the globe, most of them in the UK. The drive-thru outlet is the first-ever offering from the brand.





Indian street food seems to be taking the world by storm. Just recently, 'Chai Pani', an Indian restaurant serving desi street food in the US bagged the 'America's Most Outstanding Restaurant' award at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago. The same foundation awarded the James Beard Award for "Best Chef: New York State" to Indian-origin chef Chintan Pandya of the New York City restaurant Dhamaka. Read about it here.





We are happy to see our beloved street food getting the global recognition that it truly deserves.