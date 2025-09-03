Indians are known for their love of jugaad - clever workarounds or hacks that save time, money, or effort. These creative solutions often go viral on social media, showcasing Indians' resourceful problem-solving skills. A recent example making waves online shows a woman's unique hostel hack for cooking paneer tikka. In the video shared on Instagram, the woman starts by cutting paneer into bite-sized pieces. She then adds diced tomatoes, onions, and capsicums to the mix and sprinkles a blend of spices, including salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, and magic masala.

This is followed by adding two tablespoons of yoghurt. After mixing everything, she lets the ingredients marinate for 15 minutes. Next, she skillfully skewers the paneer and vegetables onto a stick. The twist? She uses the flames from six candlesticks to cook the tikka to perfection. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice completes the dish, making it a mouth-watering treat.

Check out the full video below:

The clip has taken the internet by storm and garnered more than 300k views on Instagram. One user commented, "Aise videos banati raho. Bahut helpful hai mere liye. [Keep making such videos. They're very helpful for me.]" Someone else suggested, "Add roasted besan to the marinade. It will work." A viewer humorously remarked, "People before induction was invented."

Another user pointed out, "Jitna candle par paise kharch kar rahi ho madam, utne mein toh chhota chulha aa jayega. [Madam, for the same amount of money you're spending on candles, you could buy a small stove.]" A commenter raised a concern, "Paraffin particles and soot can deposit on the food." Meanwhile, a viewer shared a tip, "If you fold it in aluminum foil, it won't burn and will taste good."

