Indian micro-artist Bijay Kumar Reddy has etched his name in the Guinness World Records for crafting the world's smallest wooden spoon. Known locally as the “Odisha Chalk Artist”, the man made a spoon that measures just 1.13 mm. The object is so tiny that it could fit through the eye of a needle. His artwork, created in Berhampur, Odisha, in January, beat the previous record of 1.4 mm, set by fellow Indian Dr Manoj M last year. “I wanted to attempt this record because I have a deep passion for art and creativity. Being known as the Odisha Chalk Artist, I always try to do something unique that represents both my skills and my state.





Setting a record is not only a personal achievement but also a way to inspire others, especially the youth, to follow their passion and think beyond limits," Bijay told the GWR.





In a video shared on Instagram, viewers got a glimpse into Bijay's miniature spoon-making process. He began by selecting a small piece of high-quality wood suitable for fine carving. Using miniature tools, he carefully shaped the handle and bowl of the spoon with steady hands. After shaping, he smoothed the surface with fine sandpaper to achieve a neat finish. Finally, he precisely measured the spoon to ensure it met the record criteria.

Watch the full video below:

Bijay shared that he found the entire process extremely challenging. He said, “The process was very difficult, especially during the carving process. Since the spoon was extremely small, even a slight extra pressure could break the wood. Maintaining balance between shape and size was a big challenge. I had to work with a lot of patience and steady hands to make sure the details were accurate. This was the toughest part of the whole attempt.”





Bijay Kumar Reddy has plans to break more records with his artwork and has set himself the challenge of one day making an even smaller spoon.