Diwali is a time for feasting in Indian homes. Delicious mithai, crispy savoury snacks, elaborate family meals... This festive season is marked by yumminess in different forms. But indulgence doesn't always take place out in the open. Sometimes, it is about the fun of sneakily eating your favourite treats. Recently, a viral video on Instagram reflected this habit in a creative way. It showed viewers a refrigerator's "POV" (point of view) during Diwali week in a typical Indian home. The reel is filmed through a phone that has been kept inside a refrigerator. A plate full of mithai is kept immediately in front of it.





The sped-up footage shows various family members opening the door at different times of the day and picking up a piece of mithai to enjoy. Some open the fridge to keep or remove other items, but when they spot the platter of sweets, they seem unable to resist it! The caption read, "Jab mehmaan aaye to tray aadhi khali ho chuki thi [When the guests came, the tray was half-empty]."







Foodies found the viral video highly relatable. Several reacted with laughing emojis. A few Instagram users said that they would not take a week to finish the mithai - they would eat it much faster. Some wondered why the mithai didn't seem to get over while others said they would get their hands on the kaju katli first (unlike the people in the video). Read selected comments from Instagram below:





"Hamare yahan toh freezer mein rakhne ki naubat hi nhi aati [At our place, the chance of keeping the sweets in the freezer only would not arrive.]."





"Door be like: Ek kaam kro mujhe khulla chhor do [Door de like: Do one thing, keep me open only]."





"Wo last me bachi hui ek mithai pe ladai hoti h usko kaun dikhayega? [Who will show the fight that breaks out over the last piece of mithai?]"





"Diwali week nahi 1 din mai khatam [Not Diwali week, but would finish it in one day]."





"This is the only time when you find something to eat in the fridge."





"Har ghar ki kahani [The story of every home]."

The viral video has received more than 14 million views on Instagram so far.