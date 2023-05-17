It's a summer filled with lots of events happening around the world. In the first week of May, the stunning celebrity looks at the Met Gala in New York left us stunned. And now, the Cannes Film Festival has begun in the French Riviera with the best of films being showcased from across the world. A number of Indian celebrities are making an appearance at the glamorous event, including Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan. But these movie stars are not the only ones who are making news at Cannes. Indian chef Prateek Sadhu has been invited to Cannes to cook for the inaugural dinner hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Cannes 2023. Honoured to be repping India and host the inaugural dinner for The Honourable Minister at the Cannes Film Festival," wrote chef Prateek Sadhu on Instagram. "Excited to showcase my language for the Indian food with this menu," he added in his post. Take a look:





Chef Prateek Sadhu was formerly with Mumbai-based restaurant 'Masque', which has been featured in the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants on multiple occasions. This time, at Cannes 2023, the chef will be curating a culinary extravaganza based on an amalgamation of Indian and French cuisines. "The idea is to showcase India in 2023, not 1980, and to change the conversation around Indian food," said Prateek Sadhu to Harper's Bazaar India.

As for what the chef will be cooking at Cannes 2023, he said in the interview, "The menu has six to seven courses and the idea is to touch upon every region, which has been inspired by my travels across India, dishes that I have seen being cooked in people's houses. I've actually flown down with 80 kilos of Indian spices and pickles."

"One of the dishes that we've included is from Meghalaya and typical to the Khasi community of the region. It's called Tungrymbai which is made out of smoked and fermented soya beans and then cooked. This will be paired with a traditional bread from the region, known as Putharo along with a smoked tomato chutney. We have a pepper fry from Tamil Nadu," revealed Chef Sadhu.

He also said that they will be including a millets-based menu since 2023 is the International Year of Millets as per the United Nations. "Since this is the year of millets we're doing a Millet Thoran (a Kerala-based dish) as well as a millet pulao with a Malvani style Sole Fish (a French delicacy) and Potato Koshimbir (a Marathi salad). We're doing lots of sweets and mithais from the Bengali Sandesh, Maharashtrian Chikki, and Mysore Pak which will be served with Kashmiri Kahwa and homegrown coffee from Karnataka," added Sadhu.

We are waiting to see glimpses of the amazing menu that Chef Prateek Sadhu whips up at Cannes 2023! What do you think of the menu that he has planned? Tell us in the comments.