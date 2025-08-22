Gardening is indeed a journey of passion and perseverance. Do you agree? Gardening something new and unusual, such as a dragon fruit, can be an emotional experience, filled with patience, care, and anticipation for the colour of the fruit from the inside - pink or white. In a video making the rounds on the internet, a content creator showcases the honest reactions of his family after witnessing the final result of the homegrown dragon fruit.





In the video, he narrates, "Kuch time pehele meri mummy ne dragon fruit ka ped lagaya toh uss dragon fruit ke ped ko, jisko meri mummy ko bahut ummed thi aur mujhe bilkul bhi ummed nhi thi, but woh ped aaj lag chuka hai aur maine uski journey thori thori record kari hai (Some time ago my mother planted dragon fruit tree seeds with high hopes, and I had no expectations of it at all. But today is the result day and I have recorded its journey in bits)," while showing a climbing, vine-like plant with beautiful, white flowers that has produced an edible, bright pink fruit.





He adds, "Toh abhi sabse bada mummy ka darr yeh hai ki woh dragon fruit white niklega ya phir reddish purple thore se type ka jo aata hai woh niklega. And today is the day jab actually dragon fruit aa gaya hai. Ab usko todenge (So right now, my mummy's biggest fear is whether the dragon fruit will turn out to be white or the slightly reddish purple type. And today is the day when the dragon fruit is ready. Now we will harvest it)."





He then takes the freshly plucked, ripe dragon fruit to his mother and asks her to cut it in half to reveal the final colour of the fruit. When asked what colour his mom was expecting, she said she really wanted it to be purple. Afterwards, as they discover that the dragon fruit has come out in bright purple tones, the doting son even pans the camera towards his mother's face, showcasing how she was brimming with happiness. The text overlaying the video reads, "Jitna dikhne mai juicy hai usse 100 times zyada read mai hai (It's 100 times juicier than what it looks like)."





Following this, the content creator continues recording the reactions of the other members of his family. His badi amma was seen completely stunned with the freshly harvested fruit, while another person in the family called it "Bahut bindass" when asked about its taste.

Check out the video here:

The video garnered immense attention on social media.





A user said, "Congratulations to Aunty. She won the dragonfruit lottery." Another mentioned, "Omg, the moment it was red inside I shouted yes with excitement!!"





Someone said, "Dragon fruit se zyada sweet toh sabke reactions hain (Everyone's reactions were sweeter than dragon fruit)."





"I totally agree with the reaction. I can relate. Because I do gardening, and with every bloom, a different kind of happiness you get!!" read a foodie's comment. A person stated, "Moms and their beliefs are next level!"





A person shared, "Round dragonfruit = purple. Elongated dragonfruit = white."

Have you ever experienced such excitement after harvesting your homegrown produce? Share with us in the comments section.