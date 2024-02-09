Many Indian households use garlic and onion in their cooking daily. When you do that, you must be throwing away the garlic and onion peels daily, right? Well, say goodbye to this habit, as we have two amazing recipes you can make from the seemingly 'waste' - garlic and onion peels. These recipes are posted on social media by Joe, who shares tips to grow fruit and vegetables on his Instagram handle (joesgarden.official). Now, what does he do with these peels? He turns them into garlic and onion peel seasonings that can be used to make delicious recipes. The garlic peel powder video has gone viral, amassing more than 7 million views. Let's see how to make this recipe.





How to Make Garlic Peel Powder at Home

This garlic peel powder is one of the easiest home seasoning zero-waste recipes. Simply wash and dry your garlic peels and then pop them into the oven until they are nice and crispy. Once they are crispy, you can either crush them with a pestle and mortar or blend them into a fine powder. Store this powder in a container, and your seasoning is ready.

This homemade garlic powder can be sprinkled on top of foods as a seasoning, added to water as a broth, or mixed into fresh dough while making your homemade bread. Joe adds in the caption, "If you are feeling fancy, you can even add some table salt and even chilli powder too. This seasoning is amazing, and my best secret tip is to use it baked into your bread dough, for the most amazing homemade secret garlic bread!"

Note: Use Organic Garlic

You do not want to make a powder out of peels that may have been sprayed with pesticides. Either use homegrown garlic as Joe does in the video or use "organic garlic from your local farmers market or greengrocer."





How to Make Onion Peel Powder at Home

Just like garlic powder, you can also make onion peel powder at home. The recipe is the same. Once the powder is ready, store it in a salt shaker and use it as and when you like.







Onion peel powder is simple to make, delicious, and can be used to season a variety of dishes. Since you might be using onions daily, store a big batch of peels and make a large amount of seasoning in one go. You can also mix it with some salt to enhance the seasoning.





So, the next time you use garlic and onion, do not throw away the peels, instead, try these zero-waste recipes.