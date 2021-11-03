Indian food has amassed a huge fan following across the world. We have seen multiple global celebrities relishing Indian food in the recent past. From Naan to Biryani, Butter Chicken to Mysore Dosa - there are varied dishes which are enjoyed equally by our international counterparts. However, Indian cuisine fandom is not limited to restaurants and take-away alone. Recently, a Twitter user shared a photograph of some readymade dough for Naan that he found in his local supermarket in Sweden. Surprised? Take a look and see for yourself:
Had no idea that the Swedish supermarket would one day sell fresh dough for Naan!
BTW, Is Naan Indian or Pakistani? pic.twitter.com/G0Mj6VHrNF— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 2, 2021
The post was shared on Twitter by user @ashoswai. It has received hundreds of replies and likes from intrigued Indian users. "Had no idea that the Swedish supermarket would one day sell fresh dough for Naan," he wrote. In the photograph, we could see a packet of readymade Naan dough. The packet stated that the dough would be enough for 4-6 portions of the yummy Indian bread. Although the product itself was not Indian, but the image itself piqued Twitter users' curiousity.
A number of users also shared their comments about the origins of Naan, and whether it was an Indian dish or originally from somewhere else in Asia. Some also felt proud that Indian food had travelled so far and wide, that a readymade Naan product was available in a Swedish supermarket.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Naan transcends all borders- naan sab ka hai!— Maheen Brown (@MaheenBrown) November 2, 2021
Don't worry. Just make naans and enjoy!— robyna khan (@robynakhan) November 2, 2021
It's the hardest job to knead the dough— Mariam (@mariam27287) November 2, 2021
Very interesting to see this in a foreign country.
I guess naan originated from central Asia as many saying here. But naan in Punjab is pretty different i guess.
In other countries it's more like a bun whereas in Pakistani Punjab it's, more crispy & thin.— Mohammad Omar ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@IamUmarQadri) November 3, 2021
If all this chatter about Naan has got you curious, we have just what you need. The humble Naan can be recreated at home quickly with ingredients that are easily available at home. Although the traditional recipe uses yeast in its making, Naan can be made without any yeast as well.
