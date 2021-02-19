This No-Flour, Keto Naan Recipe Is So Easy, It Is Unbelievable!

Ketogenic diet requires you to restrict your carb intake

Highlights Ketogenic diet is all the rage right now

Did you know naan can be made without any flour as well

Learn the easy recipe here and impress everyone

Let's admit it, your butter chicken or dal makhani wouldn't taste even half as amazing if you do not have the right bread to pair it with. Naan, simply put, is a kind of a soft, stretchy bread made with refined flour or maida, it may or may not use yeast. The recipe, though simple, differs from household to household. Given the bad rep maida has earned off late, many people are looking for alternative flours to give their naans a healthy spin. In this keto-friendly naan recipe by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia, you can not only cut back on carbs but also enjoy your curries with a little less guilt.





(Also Read: In Search for Simplicity: The Humble Bengali Jeere Diye Machher Jhol Recipe)





Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that ketogenic diet is that controversial diet that requires you to drastically restrict your carb intake to the bare minimum, so that your body starts burning your fat reserves for energy. The diet has worked wonders for many, but at the same time, it has drawn some flak too for its edgy approach. If you are planning to start the diet, it is best you consult an expert once, if you are on keto already - then well, what are you waiting for? Here's the keto naan recipe you have been waiting to try.





(Also Read: 5 Best Low Carb Recipes | Easy Low Carb Recipes)

Keto naan could be an excellent addition to your diet

Keto Diet: Keto Naan Recipe:





1. Place a parchment sheet on a flat surface.

2. Take some cheese slices, place it on the sheet. You can place them separately or together.

3. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C.

4. Sprinkle some kalonji seeds, white sesame seeds(optional), dried fenugreek seeds. You can season your naan with whichever herbs and spices you want. Pat the slices with the help of your hand.

5. Bake for 12-15 minutes at 190 degrees C. Your keto naan is ready to serve.





Make sure your keto naan should be slightly brown and crisp, make sure you do not burn it. This super-soft naan is so delicious you do not even need to pair it with any curry or gravy, we can have just this naan for a satiating meal. You can also add finely chopped garlic to give it a pungent kick.





Watch The Full Recipe Of Keto Naan Here:

















Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







1. Place a parchment sheet on a flat surface.

2. Take some cheese slices, place it on the sheet. You can place them separately or together.

3. Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C.

4. Sprinkle some kalonji seeds, white sesame seeds(optional), dried fenugreek seeds. You can season your naan with whichever herbs and spices you want. Pat the slices with the help of your hand.

5. Bake for 12-15 minutes at 190 degrees C. Your keto naan is ready to serve.





Make sure your keto naan should be slightly brown and crisp, make sure you do not burn it. This super-soft naan is so delicious you do not even need to pair it with any curry or gravy, we can have just this naan for a satiating meal. You can also add finely chopped garlic to give it a pungent kick.





Promoted

Watch The Full Recipe Of Keto Naan Here:





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



