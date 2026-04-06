When you're in London on your last day, and you decide it's going to be a cheat day, things can go one of two ways. You either quietly enjoy a dessert or you ask the internet. And when Vir Das asked the internet users, they delivered. After performing in London, not only did he have time, but he was also in the mood for a cheat day.

Vir Das Asked The Internet For Cheat Day Recommendations In London

Vir took to X and shared, “Last day in London. Also, a cheat day. I get one dessert. Where do I go?” He did specify he was in for just one dessert, but the internet looked at that rule and said: “Absolutely not.” Before even suggesting places, people had thoughts. One user wrote, “Why call it a cheat day? Call it a reward day. You've earned it!”

Then came the recommendations. And not just a few, this was a full-blown dessert storm. Some names kept popping up again and again, like clear favourites. The crowd favourite was Humble Crumble. If there was one place the internet collectively agreed on, it was this.

Also Read: Zomato Declares Bengaluru Sambar > Chennai Sambar'; Chennai Foodies Vow To Delete The App

From the ice cream lovers, Chin Chin Labs came highly recommended, serving smoky, nitrogen-made scoops that feel straight out of a science lab. One user even recommended Amorino Gelato for beautiful, flower-shaped gelatos that are almost too pretty to eat (but obviously you will).

If he wants to go fancy, Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley is a great choice. One person even called it a “death row dessert,” and that tells you everything. Aux Merveilleux de Fred serves light pastries, and Caffè Concerto is known for classic European desserts like mille-feuille with a proper cup of tea.

The Internet Suggested Desserts From Around The World

London being London, the options didn't stop at British or French. For Turkish sweets, tea, and full-on richness, one user recommended Hafiz Mustafa 1864. Known for its aesthetic desserts, Leto was also one of the top recommendations

Some users didn't just suggest one dessert, they planned an entire cheat-day itinerary. One user commented, “Knoops for milkshake and hot chocolate,

Humble crumble - go half-half,

Leto any dessert (amazing),

Cookies and ice cream

Libby's at Notting Hill for brownies”

Also Read: Domino's Rider Goes The Extra Mile To Deliver Diet Coke, Gets Rs 40 Lakh Tip

Another added, “Go to Southall. Have jalebi,” because of course, desi cravings don't take a holiday. One of the sweetest suggestions wasn't even about a specific dessert. It was about the experience. One user suggested that he go to Greenwich Park, grab an ice cream, sit near the observatory, and just look at the London skyline. Honestly, that's a great memory.

Vir Das asked for one dessert, and the internet gave him at least twenty. If you were in his place, would you actually stick to just one dessert?