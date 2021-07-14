MasterChef Australia Season 13 has finally drawn to a close with the announcement of the winner. Indian-origin Justin Narayan has made everyone proud with his incredible and creditable win. Justin clinched the trophy after defeating the other two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell in the pressure test. After the win, he even took to his unverified Instagram account and thanked everyone for supporting him. Take a look:

"Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you," he wrote, sharing a string of pictures from the finale episode. In terms of reward, Justin reportedly took home prize money of USD 250,000 (Rs1.86 crore approximately) along with the MasterChef trophy.





The news of Justin's win was also announced on the official Instagram page of MasterChef Australia. They shared a video of Justin's reaction to winning the show. Take a look:

"We think it's safe to say @justinnarayan''s mind is blown right now," the post read. Justin Narayan all smiled in the video taken right after the announcement. Justin described the win as a ''surreal feeling'' in the clip. "Huge thanks to the judges and other contestants. It was the best experience of my life," he said.





The latest season of MasterChef Australia 13 was much-talked-about this year, especially in India. Apart from Justin Narayan, the show also featured another Indian-origin contestant Depinder Chhibber who was extremely popular with fans. Kishwar Chowdhury, one of the other three finalists, had also created several Indian and Bengali dishes to impress judges during the course of the show.