Pasta has truly become a dish loved by all. The combination of the different pasta shapes with a variety of sauces makes for a wonderful, evergreen recipe. From Arabiatta to Alfredo, Pesto to Aglio Olio - there are a variety of pasta sauce recipes out there. But have you ever heard of a pasta recipe that requires just five simple ingredients? Cacio E Pepe is a wonderful Pasta dish made with just a handful of ingredients. The simple pasta recipe was shared on Instagram live by Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo. Take a look at the video he shared:

(Also Read: This Kulfi Dessert By Masterchef Australia Contestant Kishwar Chowdhury Is A Masterpiece)





Talking about Cacio E Pepe, Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo said that it was probably one of the simplest and most delicious Pasta recipes. The term 'Cacio' means cheese and 'Pepe' refers to Pepper in Roman. It involves just five simple ingredients and a quick and easy process. However, chef Jock Zonfrillo paid attention to intricate details such as the exact time that the pasta should be boiled and the fact that it should be rested for a couple of minutes before being served.

Here Is The Full 5-Ingredient Pasta Recipe By Masterchef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo:

Ingredients:

1 packet Spaghetti

8gm cracked pepper

320gm Pecorino cheese (finely grated)

300g Pasta water

1 tsp Plain flour

Method:

In a pot of boiling water, add a pinch of salt and plain flour to create starchy pasta water. Let it cook for 7 minutes exactly, and save the pasta water for later. In a bowl, grate Pecorino cheese with a fine grater. The finer the better. Add a small handful of the grated cheese in a blender, and an equal quantity of pasta water. Mix in the remaining cheese into the blender and create a smooth pasta sauce. Drain the excess pasta water from the spaghetti and then add back a cup of it along with cracker pepper. Toss the pasta well and remove it from the heat. Transfer the pepper pasta to a bowl. Now slowly mix in the cheese sauce. Let the pasta sit for a minute. Serve hot!

So, what are you waiting for? Try chef Jock Zonfrillo's Cacio E Pepe recipe and enjoy the simple and delightful pasta dish which is ready in no time and can serve up to four people.