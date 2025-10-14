Indian cuisine is finally getting its due around the world. And it's not just the fancy fine-dining establishments that are receiving attention. Even smaller, no-frills eating spots abroad are being recognised for their role in providing flavourful Indian dishes to local foodies. Recently, a casual Indian restaurant in the USA won an accolade from the prestigious Michelin Guide. Manohar's Delhi Palace, located in La Puente In California, has been around since 1990. Now, after more than three decades of operations, it has been recognised for its culinary offerings.





The Michelin Guide notes, "Manohar's Delhi Palace is a mainstay thanks to their delicious Punjabi cuisine, and there's a welcoming vibe about this place, where the waitstaff is especially friendly and attentive." It highly recommends the restaurant's samosas, which it says are "fried to a perfect crisp with that comforting filling of potatoes and peas." It also suggests that diners should try the chicken tikka masala and gulab jamun here.

Growing Interest In Indian Food In The USA

Across the USA, Indian restaurants, Indian food and Indian chefs are attracting interest. Alongside new openings, older establishments are winning a range of accolades on the national and international level. For instance, Semma was ranked No. 1 on The New York Times's list of 100 best restaurants for this year. This Michelin-starred South Indian restaurant is helmed by Chef Vijay Kumar. Another example is Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow, which has won praises from the public as well as critics. Last year, it received a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Read more about this Indian restaurant here.

