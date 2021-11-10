There's something so tempting and delicious about Indian food that we just can't resist. Whether it's some scrummy kebabs or delightful curries, soothing bread, or tantalising tikkas - North Indian food has us spoilt for choice. Just like most other Indian foodies, this delightful cuisine is one of our topmost choices when dining out or ordering food at home. If you're planning to indulge in some of the wonders of the cuisine, we have found a new place in town for you. Namaste Desi is the latest delivery kitchen that is serving up scrumptious Indian food at your doorstep!





Namaste Desi is a cloud kitchen setup that is newly inaugurated in Delhi. The team behind Namaste Asia has launched this amazing new kitchen. The idea is to emphasize the dishes of the Northern frontier, including cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Sindh. Since it's a delivery-only setup, be sure to keep a time margin before your meal and place your order well in advance.





For appetizers, we sampled the Achaari Soya Chaap and Truffle Malai Broccoli. Both the snacks were prepared with extreme care and dedication. The Truffle Malai Broccoli was marinated in cream cheese, white nuts and finished with truffle oil - making it a feast for the senses.





In the gravy section, the Kadhai Paneer was our top pick. Homemade Paneer is cooked in chunky tomato gravy with peppers and onions. The spicy preparation was creamy and super tasty for our meal. A special mention of the wide array of bread on the menu! Laccha Parantha was laden with oodles of ghee and was simple and satiating. The Garlic and Kalaunji Khus Khus Naan was also quite different from the usual North Indian bread. The freshness of the bread remained intact thanks to the eco-friendly packaging.





So, relax and unwind with a sumptuous spread from this brand new delivery kitchen!





What: Namaste Desi





Where: Shop No. 11, DLF Centre, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi





When: Mon-Sun : 12:00 pm TO 11:00 pm





For delivery, call: 8010004466 or visit https://namastedesi.in/