The second wave of the Coronavirus crisis in India has seen communities and volunteers stepping up to do their bit. The entire world is helping India with multiple health requirements, including oxygen cylinders and concentrators. An Indian restaurant based in Norway too has also come forward to help out those in need. The 'New Delhi' restaurant in the Norwegian capital city Oslo is known for its lip-smacking Indian curries and soft Tandoori Indian breads. However, on Friday, 30th April, they decided to give up their day's earnings for the Indians in need. Take a look at the tweet:

The popular Indian restaurant in Norway garnered praise on Twitter from Erik Solheim, who has worked closely with the Norwegian government in the past. He revealed how the restaurant is closed in lockdown, but their takeaway sales on Friday amounted to 54000 Norwegian Krones or approximately Rs. 4,82,000/-. This entire amount was used to provide Oxygen to the needy in Delhi through the not-for-profit organisation Khalsa Aid, who are doing commendable work on ground during these testing times.





The heartwarming gesture was appreciated by many on social media, including Twitter where it received hundreds of likes and comments. Take a look at some reactions from users:

It is truly heartening to see the way that restaurants and individuals are helping out people in times. Do you know of any more instances in your area or locality? Tell us in the comments below.