As India is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the value of good and balanced nutrition has become all the more crucial for health, particularly at a time when the immune system has to fight back. We understand, many of us may have limited access to fresh food with the lockdowns and curfews in place; but it doesn't mean we end up compromising on a diet that supports good health. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in an Instagram post, shared a few tips to help those recovering from the coronavirus infection at home. She laid down a five-step diet plan - from breakfast to dinner - which includes all that a person needs to consume for health and well-being.

Take A Look At Rujuta Diwekar's 5-Step Plan:

1. The nutritionist asks everyone to start the day by consuming soaked almonds and raisins. Almonds are a rich source of protein and raisins help provide good amount of iron content.

2. For breakfast, ragi dosa or a bowl of porridge is the best option, according to the nutritionist. It seems Rujuta herself follows this tip as in an earlier Insta-post, she was seen indulging in ragi dosa with green chutney and a cup of coffee.

3. Jaggery and ghee is highly recommended by Rujuta as a side snack during or post lunch. One can opt to have this nutritious combination along with roti, she says.

4. For dinner, Rujuta recommends a simple khichdi. This one-pot meal is easy to prepare and includes all the essential nutrients. It's light on the gut, considered to be a comfort food, and helps with good sleep. Here are a few khichdi recipes for you to try.

5. The final tip is important as she talks about staying hydrated. Apart from water, you must also include homemade lime juice and butter milk in your daily routine. Find some of the soul-soothing buttermilk options here.

Find the complete video here:

A few days ago, Rujuta told her followers about using Indian spices in the right manner. She debunked the popular diet trend of consuming spice shots or pills as the first thing in the morning. Rujuta also shared tips on how to use spices in usual menu.

We love how Rujuta is providing her health-conscious followers with doable tips. COVID-19 or not, you may consider following these easy tips as a part of your daily routine.